A candy carriage for school children. The San Nicolò of the firefighters arrived in Piazza dei Martiri, aboard the vehicle of the Zoldo Alto volunteer brigade, and distributed candies and sweets to 230 children from the Cairoli, Peter Pan and San Biagio kindergartens and from the Gabelli and Castion elementary schools . Organized by the firefighters recreational club with the collaboration of the command, the event was a success: in the square there were also a fire engine and a ladder truck, which fascinated the little ones, also present was the dog unit with the dog Tea which generated enthusiasm. The G&G duo cheered up the day with music and balloon sculptures.

