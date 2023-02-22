Of Paul Lorenzi

Honda didn’t shine in the Malaysian tests, but the Spanish rider tries to reassure everyone: «I feel good. We are all working very hard.” The teammate is Mir. The director of the Hrc, Kuwata: “The goal is to get back in front of everyone”

The devil is in the details. AND the technical errors that emerged during the Honda Respol presentation, organized on Wednesday 22 February in Madrid, in the headquarters of the historical sponsor (29 years of collaboration with the Japanese company) do not bode well for those who have to relaunch a brand full of history and victories. Beyond a minimalist direction and scenography, the protagonists have conceded little to the public connected in streaming from all over the world for one of the most awaited events of the new season. Jokes dosed with a dropper, rather obvious and almost canceled by the big audio problems that conditioned the entire course of the event.

Thus, after the introduction of the sponsor’s communications manager who underlined the beneficial implications that competition can offer to fuel research, it was the turn of the director of HRC (the Honda racing department) Tetsuhiro Kuwata spread a little optimism, promising “commitment and development, to get back in front”, and reassure the fans of the golden wing mortified by three seasons on the sly. Last winter “we worked hard in all areas – reassured Kuwata, but without mentioning any news -, aware that the next one will be a great challenge, very exciting but also demanding”. A decisive year in which the goal “of Honda and Marquez will be to return in front of everyone”. See also Pordenone, you have to sweat for the winter title

Naturally the most awaited protagonist was the Spanish champion. Sthorrifying as usual Marquez however, he conceded little to the curiosity of bystanders and above all he avoided committing himself to the current level of Honda (which did not shine in the Malaysian tests of 5-7 February)

reassuring guests and journalists present in the room about his physical conditions: «I had a normal winter, it hasn’t happened to me for several years, and I’ll be ready for the start of the championship. We are all working hard.”

A few words, a few smiles and a quick dribble of jokes with the new teammate Joan Mir, who appeared almost intimidated by the new look after moving from Suzuki. «I am very excited and super happy to wear these colours. Grateful to be part of this historic team. What do I expect? It will be important for me to adapt to a bike that is different from the one I rode in the past». Reassuring but restrained tones, the two bikes in the middle of the stage with the 2023 livery, practically identical to the past (Mir has chosen fluorescent yellow for his race number). None acute, little emphasis, to underline the presence in the background of Alberto Puig, the team manager, who appeared on stage only at the end, for the customary photo and the final greetings.