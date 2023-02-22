Home World Blizzard offers us a tour of the world of Sanctuary
by admin
Blizzard today released the first of a series of videos dedicated to Diablo IV that will show us different aspects of the game and development: the video is dedicated to the world of Sanctuaryhighlighting a wide range of features and inspirations that make it worth exploring.

Diablo IV Dev Team Members Discuss How Gamers Will Engage In An Immersive Experience And How They Created the darker and more expanded version of Sanctuary in the series.

Here it is below, along with some information provided by the publisher:

ALLA SCOPERTA DEL MONDO DI SANCTUARIUM

  • Diablo IV’s art style is dark and macabre, in many ways reminiscent of the gruesome atmosphere of Diablo II. There are five unique zones, each with their own dark environments and matching themed dungeons. An artistic goal was to make sure that every scene looked like a painting, so every color and texture was meticulously chosen to achieve the somber design result.
  • Every monster within Diablo IV’s version of Sanctuary has been carefully crafted to stand out the darkest and most horrifying version of himself ever seen. Players will work their way through the world by scything down all sorts of creatures, old and new, as well as interacting with other typical beasts that would be naturally encountered in each area.
  • There’s a lot to do in Sanctuary, from fighting hordes of enemies and protecting haven towns, to completing side-quests and conquering expeditions. Players and players will be able to travel continuously between zonesdiscovering in depth all the content that the explorable world has to offer.

