Blizzard today released the first of a series of videos dedicated to Diablo IV that will show us different aspects of the game and development: the video is dedicated to the world of Sanctuaryhighlighting a wide range of features and inspirations that make it worth exploring.

Diablo IV Dev Team Members Discuss How Gamers Will Engage In An Immersive Experience And How They Created the darker and more expanded version of Sanctuary in the series.

Here it is below, along with some information provided by the publisher: