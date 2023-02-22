TORINO – Last to leave the locker room, Paul Pogbato join his teammates in the midday training session at the Continassa, on the eve of the second leg play-off at the Nanteswhile Frederick Church not seen: the outside remained to work in the gym. Under a cloudy sky, the atmosphere at Juventus is serene, despite the pressure for a match in which victory is a must. 21 trained on the pitch right next to the grandstand: during the first fifteen minutes, those open to the press, only runs and bulls. The team will leave at 16.30 from Caselle airport for the French away match.