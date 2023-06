After a period of health problems, tennis player Karolína Muchová is once again enjoying the Grand Slam according to her wishes. After today’s victory over Russian Elina Avanesyanova (6:4, 6:3), she made it to the Roland Garros quarterfinals for the first time and still feels in better shape. In an interview with reporters, she said that she had gotten rid of the cold of the past few days and wished her health to continue.

