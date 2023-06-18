«I’m staying coach, I’m happy and we can win the 2026 World Cup»- breaking latest news

Of Alessandro Bocci, sent to Enschede

The Italy coach denies being discouraged: «I was just sorry, I wanted to win the Nations League. The youth project has already started ».

If losing helps to lose, Italy must urgently reverse course in order not to slip into the black hole of despair. The Mancini you don’t expect breaks the monotony of the sultry Dutch Saturday, clarifying to the Azzurri sailors two concepts that are particularly close to his heart: he is the coach of the national team and he will continue to be so and the much-invoked renewal project is already underway. Mancio goes straight to the point because uncertainty poisons wells and makes the general picture unstable: «I hear rumors about my future that have neither rhyme nor reason. I’m happy to be the coach and I’m not discouraged. Should I do it for so little? If anything, I was very sorry for the defeat: I wanted to win the Nations League».

Here is the Mancini we need. Determined, passionate, pungent. Proud. Because the national team, at a time like this, needs a strong guide, without slipping. And when they tell him that Donnarumma and Acerbi would no longer enjoy themselves, the coach rebukes them: «If that’s the case, it’s a bad thing. They could have told me earlier.” And maybe stay outside.

After winning the European Championship, the spell was broken. Between the two defeats against Spain, 20 months apart, we lost 7 times and all the important matches: the trip to Qatar, two Nations League and the final at Wembley against Argentina. Mancini says that from the recent past he would only throw away the failed World Cup: «It’s the only negative aspect». There are actually many others. But it’s better to look ahead and pick up the thread to face the slippery qualifiers in the right way Euro 2024 in Germany, where we will go as European champions with our eyes already projected on the American dream of 2026, the real goal of the Federation and of the coach himself. Who raises his voice on the subject of generational change because he does not share certain criticisms: «The project has already started. We arrived at the Nations finals with the youngsters, some almost unknown, but some experienced players are needed next to them. I’m ready to risk if it helps to grow and I have faith in the future. Italy can get to the 2026 World Cup and risk winning it». See also Austria, Sebastian Kurz leaves politics. "I am not a saint nor a criminal"

Finding broken magic again. Mancini too must make a leap forward and free himself from the sense of failure for the one that vanished against Macedonia. For Mancio it is a worm, a curse. The challenge must start again. Already today, against Rambo Koeman’s Holland, which brings to light the painful memory of the Champions League final lost against Sampdoria. A useless and insidious final to face with the 4-3-3 and a renewed line-up: Alessandro Buongiorno, 24, the Turin star, will make his debut in defense in Bonucci’s place: “Everything ends when you get older,” says the ct on the captain and is a clue as to what might be going on. In attack, with Gnonto and Raspadori, it will be Retegui’s turn. The future is today. No more slips.