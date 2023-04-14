Of Pierfrancesco Catucci

The schoolmate with whom the eighteen-year-old volleyball player was on the phone on the night of the tragedy contacted some teammates with direct messages on social media, including Lucia Varela Gomez in the room with Julia. The messages were only read at dawn

The general manager of Igor Gorgonzola Novara will return to Italy in the late afternoon today Enrico Marchioni and the doctor Federica Malgrati (the doctor attached to the technical staff for the trip), remained in Istanbul together with the family of Julia Sends to provide support to the police who are investigating the death of the young promise of the Piedmontese club, who fell yesterday night from the sixth floor of the hotel where the team was staying after the return semi-final of the Champions League played in the adjacent building against Eczacibasi.

They will also go up on the same flight to Milan Malpensa Julia’s mom, Elizabeth, and her Sorella Helen, fly to Türkiye immediately after hearing the news. For the body of the 18-year-old, however, we will have to wait a few more days, after the autopsy ordered by the Turkish authorities which will serve to clarify the cause of her death. At the moment, the reconstructions of the local police – who have collected the testimonies of the team and staff, of the mother, of the roommate, the 19-year-old Spanish central Lucia Varela Gomez, and seized Ituma’s cell phone – all lead in the direction of the voluntary gesture . The facts are partially certified by the hotel’s CCTV cameras which frame the corridor on the sixth floor of the hotel where Julia walks back and forth with the telephone in her hand. She looks at him repeatedly, then she sits on the floor and remains in that position for a long time, before returning to the room, still with the cell phone in her hands. Images taken around 10.30pm, five or six hours before the time she is presumed to have fallen. Once in the room, Ituma talked for a long time with the roommate until she fell asleep around 1.30. See also World Table Tennis Championship men's team: Zhang Benzhi and 2 points Japan reversed, Hong Kong, China, Germany and South Korea both won – yqqlm

The Novara boy from high school The call log revealed that he had talked for a long time in the previous hours with a boy from Novara, a student of the same private high school which he was attending this year after the four-year period at the “Ettore Conti” industrial technical institute in Milan. In fact, in the following hours, the boy was no longer able to talk to her. And, after several attempts to get back in touch with her, he started reaching out to her teammates. A private message on Instagram to some of them, including Varela Gomez, to get news of Juliaask for help to get back in touch with her and express her concern that she did not feel calm.

Message read at dawn yesterday, when the whole team was awakened after the lifeless body of the player was found by some workers, whose attention had been drawn to a pair of light-colored shoes apparently abandoned at the foot of the hotel. The entire Novara delegation, who returned to Italy at 19.40 yesterday, was in shock. Bowed heads and grieved faces for the girls and the staff of the club that had given Julia her debut in Serie A1, on loan from Savino del Bene Scandicci (who last night won the Cev Cup, the equivalent of football’s Europa League, and canceled all celebrations). Next year, the predestined of Italian volleyball should have worn the Cuneo shirt, where she would have had the opportunity to play with more continuity and continue her growth path with Massimo Bellano, the coach who had welcomed her to Club Italia and who had also coached her in the national youth teams. See also Sgarbi on the stadium: "We will save San Siro. Sala has lost control"