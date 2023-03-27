Swimming is a very popular activity because it is perfect for keeping fit by spending a few hours in the water and without too many traumatic impacts on muscles and joints. But between going to the pool regularly and improving in swimming there is a lot of effort, effort and perseverance involved. The best thing would be to enroll in a masters swimming group, something very similar to a competitive team but reserved for people over 24 years of age who want something more than just “free swimming”.

How to get better at swimming

However, if the idea of ​​being part of a team with the inevitable confrontation with the others, having to go through training sessions with a precise scheme prepared by a coach, perhaps even participating in a few competitions and in any case having training sessions scheduled regularly , There are some tips that you can start implementing to increase your swimming performance in terms of speed and endurance and improve in swimming.

What does it mean to swim better

First of all, it must be stated that swimming as a sport involves a number of different disciplines, including freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly. There are those who focus on just one of these styles, and those who, on the other hand, like to vary and be a more eclectic swimmer. In all cases, swimming better means improving cardiovascular resistance, increasing muscle strength and joint flexibility and above all perfecting the specific technique of the swimming style.

How to improve swimming performance

You love each other improve your swimming performanceThere are several strategies you can use.

Here are some tips:

Develop proper technique: Proper technique is essential for an efficient and effective swim. Work on developing proper body position, breathing and stroke mechanics to reduce drag and increase efficiency in the water. Consider taking lessons or working with a coach to improve your technique.

Increase training volume: Swimming regularly is essential to improve performance. Gradually increase your training volume by adding more distance, more sets, or harder sets to your workouts. Be sure to include rest days as well to allow your body to recover.

Incorporate interval training: Interval training involves alternating periods of high-intensity swimming with periods of rest or low-intensity swimming. This can help improve speed, power and endurance.

Strengthen your muscles: Strong muscles are essential for a powerful swim. Incorporate strength exercises that target the muscles used in swimming, such as the shoulders, back and core.

Improve flexibility: Flexibility can help you swim more easily and efficiently. Incorporate stretching and mobility exercises into your routine to improve range of motion and reduce the risk of injury.

Check power supply: Proper nutrition is essential for optimal performance. Make sure you are fueling your body with a balanced diet that includes protein, carbohydrates and healthy fats.

Sufficient rest and recovery: Adequate rest and recovery are essential to improve performance and prevent injury. Make sure you get enough sleep and allow time for recovery between workouts.

By implementing these strategies, you can improve your swimming performance and achieve your goals in the water.

Photo by Richard R. Schuenemann / Marco Sartori / Jonny Clow on Unsplash

