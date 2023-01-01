Original title: The 2022 Chinese Super League will be closed for gold (quote)

The Zhejiang team won the third place and returned to the Asian arena (theme)

News tonight (reporter Wang Zi from Haihe Media Center) The 2022 Chinese Super League kicked off yesterday. In the final round of the match, the Zhejiang team beat the Wuhan Changjiang team 4-0 at home, ranking third in the standings with the advantage of the relationship between victory and defeat, and won the AFC Champions League play-off seat.

Before this round of the game, the Tianjin and Beijing teams abstained due to objective factors, and the Wuhan Three Towns team had already won the Chinese Super League championship in advance and directly won the AFC Champions League seat. They achieved the three-level league grand slam within three years, and held a championship celebration at the Wuhan Sports Center Stadium yesterday. The Shandong Taishan team ranks second with a goal difference disadvantage and will participate in the AFC Champions League qualifying round. The three relegated teams were also released after the last round of competition, namely the Guangzhou team, the Wuhan Changjiang team and the Hebei team.

The only suspense in the final round of the game is the third place, and the three major competitors all won. In addition to the Zhejiang team, the Shanghai Haigang team beat the Changchun Yatai team 4-0 at home, and the Chengdu Rongcheng team beat the Dalianers 3-0. The three teams of Zhejiang, Shanghai and Chengdu have a total of 65 points. The Zhejiang team has secured the third place with the advantage of the relationship between victory and defeat, returning to the Asian arena for the first time in 12 years.

Affected by objective factors, the Chinese Super League this season has experienced multiple postponements, and finally finished the game, achieving the set goal. However, at the end of the league, many teams chose to abstain due to injuries, which had a certain impact on the integrity of the league. In addition, according to policy requirements, yesterday was the third node of the Chinese Football Association’s “three-step” remuneration policy. Whether all arrears can be made up as required will be related to the life and death of the “difficult households” of the Chinese Super League club.

Judging from the current situation, the Chinese Super League is expected to resume the home and away game system next season. The three Chinese Super League teams that have played in the Asian arena are also expected to resume their normal competition mode and use their full main lineup to fight against powerful enemies. These are all conducive to the recovery of the Chinese Super League and help Chinese football get out of the trough.