Original title: The Shanghai National Fitness Day has been extended to August 14th for the first time in addition to the table tennis net and the football basket.

Dongfang.com reporter Liu Hui reported on August 9: This year’s “National Fitness Day” in Shanghai is in full swing. The reporter learned that on the “National Fitness Day”, nearly 400 public sports facilities such as public sports venues, citizen stadiums, citizen gyms, citizen swimming pools, and physical fitness monitoring stations in the city are open to citizens for free.

As a comprehensive public sports venue with the largest scale, the best facilities and the most complete projects in Pudong New Area, the Yuanshen Sports Center will be open to the public for free on August 8 this year. There are 12 free sports programs, and the free opening time is long. Covering the whole day, it includes basic sports such as “table tennis net” and “foot basket”, as well as indoor swimming that brings coolness to the hot summer. Join emerging sports such as archery and paddle tennis.

At the beginning of this year, “Padel” was born in Mexico and developed in Spanish-speaking countries such as Spain and Argentina. In recent years, it has developed rapidly. In some countries in Europe, America and South America, it has become the second largest country after football. It is a high-level sports project. The technical characteristics of the project integrate tennis, squash, table tennis, badminton, etc. The site area and cost are smaller than those of standard tennis courts, and the utilization rate is higher. Compared with tennis, it is easier to get started. After the introduction of public stadiums, the Compared with the original price in the commercial center, the charging price has dropped by half. It is a low-threshold sport that is fun, easy to learn, and not tiring.

Epidemic prevention and control is also one of the key tasks. According to the relevant person in charge of Yuanshen Sports Center, all free open venues and projects take prevention and control measures such as “reservation + current limit + peak shifting”, according to the type of venue (indoor, outdoor), project category (net sports, collective projects, etc.) Reasonably limit the number of people in the venue according to 30% (such as fitness), 50% (such as swimming) and 75% (such as paddle tennis) of the full number of people, to minimize the gathering of people, minimize the risk of epidemic spread, and effectively protect the general public People’s lives, health and safety.

On August 8, Xujiahui Sports Park was also a lively scene. Located in the core area of ​​Shanghai where every inch of land is expensive, Xujiahui Sports Park covers an area of ​​35.96 hectares with a construction area of ​​250,000 square meters. The area includes Shanghai Stadium, Shanghai Gymnasium, Shanghai Swimming Pool, and the Xujiahui Sports Park Complex "Wantihui", which is the first to be put into trial operation. After completion, it will become one of the sports and cultural gathering areas with the most complete facilities and equipment in Shanghai. The Xujiahui Sports Park Complex, nicknamed "Wantihui", is located in the southwest corner of Xujiahui Sports Park. It is the only new venue in the park area. Peng Xulu, director of the public sports department of Jiushi Sports Center, said that after the epidemic, the football park and basketball park in Xujiahui Sports Park were reopened in June and July respectively, and on August 8, the free open day Here, they are still focusing on scientific sports and safety and epidemic prevention. "4 5-a-side and 7-a-side outdoor football fields are open at intervals. For venue reservations, we have adopted online methods." Citizens don't have to worry if they miss the fitness day event on August 8. This year's "National Fitness Day" event in Shanghai was launched earlier than in previous years, and the event will last from August 6 to August 14. The duration of the event has also been extended from the usual one day to nine days for the first time.

