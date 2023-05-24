Home » In Lyon, the Swedish tennis player Ymer smashed part of the umpire and was disqualified
In Lyon, the Swedish tennis player Ymer smashed part of the umpire and was disqualified

Shortly before, the 53rd tennis player in the ranking was upset that the referee did not go to look at the track of the ball, which, according to him, was erroneously reported. When in the subsequent exchange Fils broke him to 6:5, Ymer did not hold his nerve and broke the umpire’s lining and his racket.

Ymer then calmly sat down on the bench, where the tournament supervisor informed him that the match and the tournament were over for him.

Czech tennis player Karolína Plíšková has had a similar escapade. In 2018, at the tournament in Rome, the native of Louna did not keep her nerves in check after the end of the match with the Greek Maria Sakkariová, and she also angrily hit the umpire with her racket several times. The WTA fined the then world number five a fine of roughly 100,000 crowns.

