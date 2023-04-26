In Nice, at the heart of the densest recruitment unit in France

Bought by Ineos, which aims to develop as a group that counts in the world of football – with a possible takeover of Manchester United -, Nice was already one of the most structured clubs in France. It is still the L1 team that has the largest number of employees involved in recruitment. The goal is simple: get to observe as many players and matches as possible to get a global view of world markets. By always going there, unlike a club like Toulouse which does not move.