CHIVASSO

After facing each other on more than one occasion in the C silver series, now Ferro Pallacanestro Chivasso and Usac Rivarolo, for the first time ever, will face each other in the C Gold series tomorrow, Saturday 26 at 19.45 on the Crescentino parquet . Both scored 65 points in the last championship game, leaving the victory respectively to Derthona and Don Bosco Crocetta Turin, tomorrow they will want to redeem themselves and leave the last position in the standings. In the Chivassese home, the change on the bench hasn’t borne the desired results, now coach Stefano Bruno hopes the turning point will come: «A difficult match awaits us, because Usac can count strong players, such as Ferraresi, Sartore and Abrate. Chivasso-Usac was the first match in March 2021 post Covid-19 (since the first wave in February 2020) in Serie C silver and it didn’t go well for us, since we lost both at home and away from home. They have a good coach who knows how to motivate the boys». On the other side, this is how coach Titto Porcelli presents the derby: «I watched Chivasso and they’re a team that always gets off to a very good start, in the first two quarters they’re irresistible, while in the second two they drop. They’re a team, a bit like us, that makes running a strong point, we’ll have to be good at blocking them right from the start. Unfortunately on Saturday we won’t be able to count on Boetto, who was sent off in the match against Derthona and was disqualified and Costa should play instead, but we will only decide in the pre-match warm-up what will be the best choice to make ». Classification: Serravalle Scrivia 16 points; College 12; Savigliano, Rapallo and Chieri 10; Ciriè, Don Bosco Crocetta Turin and Valsesia 8; Aaron 6; connecting rod 5; Derthona 4; Usac Rivarolo, Cus Torino and Ferro basketball Chivasso 0.

First time this year on a Friday evening for the Letter 22 Ivrea. Coach Mauro Celani’s team from Ivrea (still at zero odds) will take the field this evening, Friday 25, at 21 in Biella (Solver series, group B). The wool workers are at odds of two. l. p.