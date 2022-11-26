Elon Musk intends to support the Republican governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, if he intends to run for president in 2024. He said it clearly in response to a direct question asked on Twitter: “Will you support Ron DeSantis in 2024, Elon?” . “Yes,” replied the billionaire owner of the social network.

Musk recalled that he actively supported Obama and voted for Biden, but was disappointed. “My preference for the 2024 presidency – he wrote – goes to a reasonable and centrist person. I had hoped it would be like this for the Biden administration, but so far I have been disappointed”.

Among his continuous utterances via Twitter, also the one concerning the possibility of building a mobile phone. “I hope I don’t have to get there – he wrote in reply to Liz Wheele, a famous video podcaster – but if there is no other choice, I will create an alternative smartphone”. The message appears to be a warning to Apple and Google not to remove the Twitter app from their app stores. “It should be easy for the man who builds rockets to go to Mars to make a silly little cell phone, right?” Musk wrote.