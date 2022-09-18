Original title: In the 13th round of the Weijia regular season, Ke Jie lost to Wang Xinghao and Supor returned to the top of the list

On September 18, the 13th round of the 2022 “Huawei Mobile Cup” China Go League A regular season ended at each team’s home court. The original top-ranked Jiangsu God Beast Feifei team lost 0:4 to Jiajia Food Tianjin team; Longyuan Mingcheng Hangzhou team lost 1:3 to Jiangxi Jindalai Environmental Protection Team. After this round, Supor Hangzhou returned to the top of the list, Jiangsu God Beast Feifei dropped to second place, and Jiangxi Jindalee Environmental Protection rose to third place. The main battles in the main stage are: Ke Jie defeats Wang Xinghao, Bian Xiang defeats Gu Zihao, Shen Zhenxu defeats Xu Jiayang. Yikeweiqi live broadcast room brings wonderful live broadcasts to all chess players:

Supor Hangzhou 3:1 wins Zhejiang Zheshang Securities

One: Xie Ke negative Tan Xiao

Second stage: Shen Zhenxuan wins Xu Jiayang (main)(Love zen clearly live broadcast)

Three sets: Li Qincheng wins Zhang Tao (fast)

Four: Lian Xiao wins Tong Meng Cheng

The main general Tai Xu Jiayang has 1 win and 7 losses against Shen Zhenzhen. Xu Jiayang, who was in the black in this game, had a fierce offensive in the first half of the game, and once formed a dragon slaying trend in the middle game. In the battle below 127 hands, Xu Jiayang seems to have miscalculated, and he made a bad move and missed the opportunity. Shen Zhenxue abandoned his son to live below, and Black has already collapsed. To 196 hands, Xu Jiayang admitted the loss in the mid-table. Quick Chess Li Qincheng played steadily and defeated Zhang Tao with 269 hands. Lian Xiaozhibai made a mistake against Tong Mengcheng, and finally Lianxiao 274 won the hand set. The first Xie Ke played poorly in black, and lost to Tan Xiao in the 254 hand. In the end, Supor Hangzhou won 3:1 and returned to the top of the standings this round.

Longyuan Mingcheng Hangzhou 1:3 Negative Jiangxi Jindalai Environmental Protection

One set: Ding Hao and Yang Kaiwen

Second stage: Prime Minister Bian Yi wins Gu Zihao (Main)

Three Stages: Jin Yucheng defeats Peng Liyao (fast)

Four: Xia Chenkun defeats Han Yizhou

The main general, Tai Gu Zihao, faced the foreign aid Bian Xiangyi, and had a slight advantage in the first half of the game. However, when robbing and killing on the left side, Gu Zihao 161 wrench “spoon” and let Prime Minister Bian take the lead to eliminate the robbery and collapse instantly. However, Prime Minister Bian’s hard-won victory was wasted. In the other three rounds, Ding Hao was defeated and lost to Yang Kaiwen; Jin Yucheng’s 171-handed self-stop was reversed by Peng Liyao; Xia Chenkun lost to Han Yizhou 3/4. In the end, Jiangxi Jindalai Environmental Protection defeated Longyuan Mingcheng Hangzhou 3:1 and temporarily rose to third place in the standings.

Jiangsu God Beast Feifei 0:4 negative Jiajia Food Tianjin

One: Huang Yunsong minus Chen Zhengxun

Second stage: Mi Yuting defeats Xie Erhao (leader)

Three: Chen Xian loses Li Chengsen (quick chess)

Four: Zhao Chenyu loses Wang Zejin

It is surprising that the Jiangsu mythical beast Philip, the top player in the last round, is unbeatable in this round. Mi Yuting’s historical record against Xie Erhao is 10 wins and 1 loss, and Xie Erhao, who has been in great shape recently, played a beautiful counterattack. Xie Erhao, who was in black, discarded the bottom left and top of the field in this game, and was surrounded by a strong belly. There was no fierce battle in this game, and Black continued to expand its advantage during the march, establishing the victory. In the fast chess table, Chen Xian made 229 black hands and made K-level mistakes, sending the 100% winning rate to 0%. In addition, Zhao Chenyu lost to Wang Zejin, and Huang Yunsong lost to Chen Zhengxun. The Jiangsu team finally lost 0:4 and fell to the second place in the standings.

Shanghai Jianqiao College beat Shenzhen Longhua 2:2

One set: Qiao Zhijian (quick chess)

Second stage: Wang Xinghao wins Ke Jie (leader) (a chess player live broadcast)

Three Stages: Wang Chuxuan defeats Tao Xinran

Four: Li Weiqing wins Pu Tinghuan

Ke Jie’s sluggish lead win rate has made the “Galaxy Battleship” hit the rocks again this round. Ke Jie faced Wang Xinghao with black, but after Wang Xinghao’s white chess force above failed to kill, Ke Jie briefly reversed the situation. However, hand 141 immediately found a “blind robbery”, allowing Wang Xinghao to seize the opportunity to explode and end the game. Li Weiqing played a solid game in this game, completely defeated and slaughtered the dragon famous player Pu Tinghuan, and sealed the victory for the Shanghai team. Tao Xinran defeated Wang Chuxuan and Qiao Zhijian in the fast chess stage. In the end, the Shanghai Jianqiao Academy team once again won 2:2 with the excellent performance of the Gemini.

Quzhou Lanke beat Shanghai Qingyi Youth 4:0

One set: Chen Yunong wins Wang Zeyu (fast)

Second stage: Qi Jiaxi wins Ye Changxin (main)

Three: Jiang Qirun wins over Wang Chunhui

Four sets: Ding Shixiong wins Wang Shuo

The main general, Ye Changxin, lost to Qi Jiaxi in black; Wang Zeyu in Kuaiqi was reversed by Chen Yunong; Ding Shixiong also reversed Wang Shuo in white; Jiang Qirun defeated Wang Chunhui in black. Quzhou Lanke won 4-0 and is expected to enter the championship.

Kaifeng Yijiao lost 0:4 to Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank

One: Cao Xiaoyang negative party Yifei

Second stage: Gu Lingyi and Fan Tingyu (leader)

Three: Liu Zhaozhe loses Liao Yuanhe (quick chess)

Four: Wang Shiyi loses Tu Xiaoyu

Gu Lingyi has 8 wins and 1 loss against Fan Tingyu. The situation in the first half of the game was very stalemate, and in the end, the winner was decided by the battle in the upper right corner. 230 Gu Lingyi made the final mistake and made the final mistake. Fan Tingyu decisively eliminated the robbery and won. In the other rounds, Dang Yifei, Tu Xiaoyu and Liao Yuanhe defeated Cao Xiaoyang, Wang Shiyi and Liu Zhaozhe respectively and scored 3 points in 4 rounds for Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank.

Chongqing T23 3:1 win over Shandong Rizhao Elephant

One: Li Xiangyu wins Zhou Ruiyang

Second stage: Li Xuanhao wins Shen Minjun (leader)

Three sets: He Yuhan loses Chen Zijian (quick chess)

Four: Yang Dingxin wins Jiang Weijie

Li Xuanhao, who was in a hot state, took the lead and defeated the foreign aid Shen Minjun. Yang Dingxin fought fiercely against Jiang Weijie in the first round. After Jiang Weijie played the black and ate to the right, the winning rate once reached 100%. However, Jiang Weijie is obsessed with the robbery from the top, and would rather lose money than take chess, so that the big advantage situation turns back to fine chess. Yang Dingxin ate back to the lower right and lived out the center, and finally completed the great reversal in the Guanzi stage. In the other two games, Li Xiangyu defeated Zhou Ruiyang with black, and He Yuhan lost to Chen Zijian with quick chess. Chongqing T23 finally defeated Shandong Rizhao Elephant 3:1 and temporarily ranked fourth.

The last two rounds of the regular season and the playoffs are expected to be played in Chengdu from December 1 to 16, so stay tuned to Yike’s live broadcast.

postpone:

The 13th round of Minsheng Credit Card Beijing Team VS Lhasa Chess Academy Team was postponed.

The 12th round of Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank Team VS Chongqing T23 Team, Shenzhen Longhua Team VS Quzhou Lanke Team, Jiajia Food Tianjin Team VS Minsheng Credit Card Beijing Team was postponed.

The 11th round of Shanghai Jianqiao Academy Team VS Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank Team, Minsheng Credit Card Beijing Team VS Shanghai Qingyi Youth Team was postponed.

The 10th round of Lhasa Chess Academy Team VS Zhejiang Zheshang Bank Team, Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank Team VS Quzhou Lanke Team was postponed.

Standings after 13 rounds

Live pictures (each home)

