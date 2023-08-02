Home » In the case of promotion via Drita, Pilsen’s footballers will be awaited in the EKL by the Maltese team Gzira
In the case of promotion via Drita, Pilsen’s footballers will be awaited in the EKL by the Maltese team Gzira

In the case of promotion via Drita, Pilsen's footballers will be awaited in the EKL by the Maltese team Gzira

The slightly favored Dudelange had a great advantage in the rematch, which French striker Hadji converted into an equalizer in the 38th and 84th minute of the match. In the 87th minute, however, the Brazilian Wilkson decided on a rare chance for the visitors’ progress.

Gzira has not yet played with any Czech team in European cups. But Pilsen must first manage Thursday’s rematch in Kosovo. The opening match a week ago in western Bohemia ended goalless.

Pilsen before the rematch in Kosovo. Contribution from the program PřímákVideo: Sport.cz

Bohemians 1905 from Prague are also in the 2nd preliminary round of the European Conference League, who lost the first match 0:3 on the field of the Norwegian team Bodö/Glimt. The winner of this double match will meet the better of the pair Kalmar – Pjunik Yerevan, Pjunik won the first match in Sweden 2:1. Rematches of both duels are scheduled for Thursday.

Rematch of the 2nd preliminary round of the Football Conference League: AEK Larnaca – Torpedo Žodino 1:1 (0:0) first match 3:2, Larnaca advanced; Dudelange (Luc.) – Gzira (Malta) 2:1 (1:0) first match 0:2, Gzira advanced.

