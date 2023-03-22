The dispute between the leading figures is becoming explosive. The chairman of the supervisory board, Holzer, wants to give up his position in order to keep board spokesman Hellmann at the club. Now a big question arises.

Dhe dispute between the two leaders of Eintracht became more explosive on Wednesday. Philip Holzer, the head of the supervisory board, publicly announced that he has offered Axel Hellmann to resign from the top of the supervisory board of Fußball AG if the spokesman of the board will in return reject the offer to head the German Football League (DFL). to change and fulfilled his five-year contract with Frankfurt, which was extended in March 2022.

First, the “Bild” newspaper reported on this latest volte in the dispute. Holzer confirmed the process to the FAZ. “I have always taken the position that the well-being of the association, eV and AG, is more important in all situations than the interests of individuals. This is one of the reasons why I would be willing to make my position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board available if this could persuade Axel Hellmann to fulfill his contract with Eintracht until 2027. This would serve the stability and continuation of the successful cooperation of the entire board of Eintracht Frankfurt Fußball AG.”