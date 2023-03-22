Mallorcan singer and rapper Rels B continues its upward career both inside and outside our borders. Now he will achieve one of the great peaks imaginable. will act in the ForoSol de Ciudad de México compared to 65.000 personas with tickets about to sell out.

Rels B -that is to say, Daniel Herediaalso know as Skinny Flak– officially debuted in 2014 at just nineteen years old. A decade later he will become the youngest artist in our country capable of selling out the ForoSol in Mexico City with his own show. The concert will be on May 6 and the audience will be 65,000 people, with tickets about to sell out.

At the moment, only artists of the caliber Alejandro Sanz, Miguel Bosé or Héroes del Silencio had achieved a similar milestone, with which Rels B will once again underline its success on the international scene, something that was already evidenced with last year’s tour of the United States United States and Latin America.

The ForoSol concert will serve to close the Flakk Tour, in which, in addition to reviewing his career, he also presents recent singles such as “Lo que hay x aquí”, “yo pr1mero” and many more.