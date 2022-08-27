Original title: The North narrowly beat Zheng Weitong in the second round of the North-South Tournament, and Wang Tianyi had the last laugh

On the afternoon of August 26, the second round of the 6th “Jishi Media Cup” National Chess National Championship North-South Contest ended. Wang Kuo and Jiang Chuan of the northern team, and Zheng Weitong and Zhao Xinxin of the southern team won. Both teams have 2 wins and 2 losses. Wang Kuo defeated Lu Qin with slow chess and helped the northern team win the round with a small advantage. In addition, this round also ushered in the “Wang Zheng War” between Wang Tianyi and Zheng Weitong, and Zheng Weitong won the game quickly and had the last laugh.

In the first five North-South competitions, Wang Tianyi was “full attendance” in the fifth session, and Zheng Weitong participated in three sessions. It means that Wang Tianyi has never defeated Zheng Weitong in this arena before. This north-south competition is a battle for Wang Tianyi, and for Zheng Weitong, it is a battle of confidence to hit the top scorer.

In this round of confrontation, the two people’s slow chess contest was calm, shaking hands and making peace. In the fast chess, Wang Tianyi held the red first move to take the lead, Zheng Weitong was in a disadvantageous situation from the beginning to the middle game, one elephant was missing and the position of Zi Li was not good. In the endgame stage, both sides were tense, and Wang Tianyi couldn’t find a good offensive direction for a while, and the on-the-spot formation was somewhat deviated from the battlefield, giving Zheng Weitong a chance to adjust. Down to the end, the situation between the two was complicated, and it was difficult for both sides to make mistakes. After the game, Zheng Weitong said: “Because I had a harder time playing in the middle of the game, I was more relaxed when I got the upper hand. Wang Tianyi might not be in good shape later, so I was lucky enough to win.”

At the beginning of this year, Zheng Weitong announced that his small goal in 2022 is to “take the first domestic ranking in his arms”. He also gave a generous response to the “small annual goal” that chess fans are more concerned about: “Every time I experience a game, I will become more determined to this goal. Of course, this must be a very challenging goal, but I I will definitely go all out and never give up.” He also said that in the first half of this year, due to the long absence of competitions, coupled with the busy academic work of Tsinghua University, there was no good training atmosphere, resulting in his state is indeed not as good as last year. “However, I used this summer vacation to work hard to adjust myself and increase the amount of training. I believe that the state will gradually recover in the next time.”

Another victory of the southern team in this round was that Zhao Xinxin defeated Wang Yang. The two played a slow chess game, and Zhao Xinxin was even better in the fast chess game. Since the start of the competition, Zhao Xinxin has won two consecutive victories and is in very good condition; after Wang Yang lost to Lu Qin in the first round, he will suffer another defeat in the second round, and he must find his form as soon as possible. In the first two rounds, Jiang Chuan became a "busy man". He fought 4 sets with Zheng Weitong in the first round, and 3 sets with Xie Jing in the second round. However, he scored one win and one loss in two rounds, especially defeating Xie Jing in the second round, which made great contributions to the North team's victory in this round. However, Xie Jing had a rough start in this North-South competition. He lost to Wang Tianyi in the first round and Jiang Chuan in the second round. He also desperately needed a victory to encourage himself. See also Euroleague, Efes Pilsen still champion of Europe: Real Madrid beaten (58-57) - Sport - Basketball In the second round, only Wang Kuo won the slow chess game. The new chess king from Jilin, the host, became a major contributor to the victory of the northern team in this round. In the last north-south competition, Lu Qin defeated Wang Kuo with the profound skills of "Quick Horse Flying Saber", and the "Old Chess King" gave the "New Chess King" a blow. This time the two fought again, and Wang Kuo taught the old senior a lesson. After the game, Wang Kuo said: "I chose to start this game smoothly, but Mr. Lu Qin made a radical change and gave me a chance to get a big son, and finally won by luck." This is the second time Wang Kuo has represented the North team in the North-South competition. He said that he will do his best in the next two rounds, hoping to help the North team achieve good results at the "doorstep". At 13:30 p.m. on August 27, the third round of this North-South Contest will be held. The northern team Jiang Chuan, Wang Yang, Wang Tianyi and Wang Kuo played against the southern team Lu Qin, Xie Jing, Zhao Xinxin and Zheng Weitong respectively.

