in the video the patron of Milan Gerry Cardinale- Corriere TV appears

in the video the patron of Milan Gerry Cardinale- Corriere TV appears

The owner of the Rossoneri club is a friend and business partner of Ben Affleck, husband of JLo

The video of Jennifer Lopez dancing on the table during her 54th birthday celebrations has been making the rounds on social media. Gerry Cardinale also appears in the video, owner of Milan and partner of Ben Affleck (husband of Lopez) in Artists Equity, the production company that produced the film Air – The story of the great leap with Matt Damon.

August 2, 2023 – Updated August 2, 2023, 2:48 pm

