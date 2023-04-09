Bad episode during a timeout between Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans: an argument between teammates Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson ends with the French punching the other

Rudy Gobert throws a shot at teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout. pic.twitter.com/dRzi3ALkoJ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 9, 2023

After the punch the Timberwolves ruled Gobert out for the rest of the game, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic