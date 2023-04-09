Home Sports Minnesota, Gobert punches Anderson in a timeout
Minnesota, Gobert punches Anderson in a timeout

Minnesota, Gobert punches Anderson in a timeout

Bad episode during a timeout between Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans: an argument between teammates Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson ends with the French punching the other

After the punch the Timberwolves ruled Gobert out for the rest of the game, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic

