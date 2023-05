FIFA president Gianni Infantino has threatened European soccer powers that their citizens will not be able to see matches at this year’s Women’s World Cup unless they improve their bids for broadcasting rights. The tournament in Australia and New Zealand will start on July 20, and Britain, Spain, Italy, Germany and France still do not have the TV rights for the stable. Infantino described the current offers from these countries as a slap in the face to footballers and women around the world.

