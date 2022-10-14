Start in balance with Real Meda then orange under 2 goals In the second half the changes of position do not change the result

BOLLENGO

Once for one, but who goes to the cash desk to collect the prize are the Lombard Real Meda, in their first victory of the season, who with this success overtake the Ivrea, who remain in the slums of the standings.

The girls of the coach Di Bartolo did not give up and gave life to a good first half, during which they hit a crossbar with the central defensive advance L. Boccardo but, despite a couple of good opportunities, they did not manage to pierce the Ripamonti guest goalkeeper. The absence of the Montecucco bomber was felt among the ranks of the orange team, stopped by a muscle injury and today on the bench for signing honor.

The start of the match was of absolute balance, with the guests dangerous in the 12th minute when Ferrario wedged himself from the left and put a ball in the middle on which no one was able to intervene. After the danger, the Ivrea players take control of the game and from the right wing often manage to worry the host defense thanks to the thrust of Sterrantino and Gonnet. After a few unused occasions, the oranges in the 24th minute put together a good choral action that led to Ancona shooting, with the ball rejected in a corner by the Lombard goalkeeper. On the development of football from the flag a scrum is created in the area with a ball that reaches the feet of the central defensive advance L. Boccardo, who kicks undisturbed towards the goal, fully grasping the crossbar with Ripamonti immobile. Another opportunity to take the lead for the hosts shortly after half an hour when Gennari, having received the ball in depth, wedges himself in the area and after having dribbled a defender goes to the shot from an excellent position, hitting the ball badly that ends gently. in the arms of the Lombard extreme defender. Last chance of the first half for the orange in the 42nd minute when Ancona hits the fly from the edge forcing Ripamonti to make a flying deviation in the corner.

A completely different music in the second half with the guests playing the game: first danger at 10 ‘from Ferrario who breaks through on the right and from a good position, albeit a little secluded, kicks the ball on the outside of the net. It is the prelude to the first goal of the Lombard team: at 12 ‘Toth shines on the left and as soon as he enters the area he puts the ball on which Antoniazzi pounces on for the winning tap. After a save from Mognol in a corner from Toth’s shot, Meda doubles in the 23 ‘with Ferrario finding the top corner to the right of Mognol. The Independiente tries to react but his actions are interrupted on the trocar and only at 29 ‘De Margherita becomes dangerous with a diagonal deflected by Ripamonti. Di Bartolo tries to change some positions on the field of his players without appreciable results and the game ends without further emotions. –

alfio quarello