Indian Wells: Katie Swan loses to Cristina Bucsa in BNP Paribas Open

Katie Swan reached a career-high ranking of 118 towards the end of the 2022 season

British qualifier Katie Swan lost on her debut in the Indian Wells main draw after she was unable to take her chances against Spain’s Cristina Bucsa.

Swan, who came through qualifying on her debut at the BNP Paribas Open, lost 7-6 (8-6) 7-5 to 90th-ranked Bucsa.

The British number six, ranked 156th in the world, could not convert a set point at 6-5 in the tie-break as Bucsa, 25, turned the opener in her favour.

Swan, 23, was twice a break up in the second and lost five set points at 5-4.

After Bucsa dug in to eventually hold serve for 5-5, the Spanish qualifier broke for 6-5 and served out the first-round match, with Swan seeming to struggle physically towards the end.

Nevertheless, it has been a positive experience in the Californian desert for Swan after she reached the main draw of a WTA 1000 event – the tier of tournaments below the Grand Slams – for the first time.

Swan was the only Briton to come through qualifying and the first of six players from the nation to feature in the main draw of the combined WTA and ATP event.

British Women’s Number One Emma Raducanu, who pulled out of a charity exhibition event on Tuesday but practised on Wednesday, hopes to be fit to play Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic on Thursday.

Andy Murray plays Tomas Etcheverry of Argentina in the first round of the men’s draw, while Jack Draper faces Swiss opponent Leandro Riedi.

If Murray reaches the third round he could face Dan Evans or Draper, who might come up against each other in the second round.

See also  The long stop due to Covid frightens Dinamo

Evans, seeded 24th, and 10th seed Cameron Norrie – who won the title in 2021 – have opening-round byes.

