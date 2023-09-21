Indonesian and Malaysian Women’s Cricket Teams Triumph in Hangzhou Asian Games, Advance to Quarter-Finals

Title: Indonesian and Malaysian Women’s Cricket Teams Secure Quarter-Final Spots at Hangzhou Asian Games

Publication: Xinhua News Agency

Date: 2023-09-21

Author: Tang Tao

Hangzhou, September 19 – The Hangzhou Asian Games cricket tournament commenced on September 19 at the Zhejiang University of Technology (Pingfeng Campus) Cricket Stadium with two women’s matches during the preliminary round. The Indonesian team emerged victorious after defeating the Mongolian team with a score of 187:15, while the Malaysian team triumphed over the Hong Kong team of China with a score of 104:82. As a result, both teams secured their places in the quarter-finals.

Nine teams are participating in the women’s cricket competition at the Hangzhou Asian Games. The top five Asian teams, namely India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Thailand, have advanced directly to the quarter-finals based on their rankings in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20i rankings. The Indonesian and Malaysian teams, along with the top five teams, will join them.

Although the Hong Kong team suffered a loss against Malaysia, their captain, Chan Ka-ying, remains optimistic about their chances. She expressed her confidence in the team and stated that they would analyze the issues faced during the match and prepare for their upcoming “life and death battle.” Chan Ka-ying also thanked the supportive and encouraging audience at the stadium, hoping to repay them with a victory in their next game.

Cricket became an official event at the Asian Games in 2010, and the Hangzhou Asian Games cricket tournament follows a 20-round format. Each team gets 20 chances to pitch and switch between offensive and defensive positions. The winner is determined by the cumulative scores of both sides. The cricket competition at the Hangzhou Asian Games will ultimately award two gold medals.

The Mongolian team and the Hong Kong team will compete for the remaining quarter-final spot on the 20th after their defeats in the preliminary round. The excitement and competition continue to build in the women’s cricket category, promising intense matches as the tournament progresses in Hangzhou.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

