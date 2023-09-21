Fujifilm Launches instax Pal: A Handheld Camera for Convenient and Instant Photography

Fujifilm Launches New instax Pal Handheld Camera in the instax Series

[City, State] – Fujifilm has recently announced the release of the instax Pal handheld camera, the latest addition to their popular instax series. This new camera is available in five trendy colors and is designed to be as compact and convenient as a magnetic buckle, making it perfect for capturing moments on the go.

One of the standout features of the instax Pal is its ability to connect to the instax Link via Bluetooth, allowing users to instantly print and share their photos with family and friends. This integration with the instax Link enhances the overall photography experience, providing users with a seamless way to capture and share their favorite moments.

The instax Pal is Fujifilm’s first camera in the instax series that is specifically designed for “photography”. With its detachable printing function, the camera is lightweight and portable, easily fitting in the palm of your hand. This makes it incredibly easy to take photos in any situation while maintaining convenience and comfort.

Equipped with a host of features, the instax Pal offers a range of shooting options and a versatile shooting experience. Users can choose from three different image ratios – “mini”, “square”, and “wide” – and utilize a 16mm equivalent ultra-wide-angle lens for stunning shots. The camera also offers three shooting modes: standard shooting, remote shooting via a dedicated mobile application, and interval shooting for capturing continuous photos at 3-second intervals.

The available colors for the instax Pal include black, white, pink, pistachio green, and lavender blue, allowing users to choose the one that suits their personal style. Additionally, the camera comes with a multi-functional ring accessory that can be used as a finger buckle, viewing window, and even as a camera stand. Fujifilm has also introduced a silicone protective case that matches the camera’s color, along with a delightful “SOFT LAVENDER” mini photo paper.

The official release date for the instax Pal is set for October 5, 2023. The product package includes the instax Pal camera, a matching silicone protective case, and mini photo paper. It is priced at an affordable $200, approximately NT$6,430.

Key Specifications of the instax Pal:

– Sensor: 1/5-inch CMOS

– Lens: 16mm F2.2 equivalent

– Image size: 2560 x 1920 pixels

– Shooting distance: 19.4cm ~ ∞

– Shutter speed: 1/8000 ~ 1/4 second (auto)

– Sensitivity: ISO 100-1600 (Auto)

– Exposure compensation: -2.0 ~ +2.0 EV (1/3EV fine-tuning)

– White balance: Auto white balance

– Flash: Auto/Forced/Off (Range: 60cm ~ 1.5m)

– Self-timer: 2 seconds/10 seconds

– Port: USB Type-C

– Memory card: micro SD / micro SDHC

– Battery: built-in lithium battery

– Dimensions: 42.3 x 44.4 x 43mm

– Weight: 41g

As the instax Pal makes its way into the market, Fujifilm continues to innovate and provide exciting options for photography enthusiasts. With its small size, powerful features, and ease of use, the instax Pal is set to be a popular choice for capturing and sharing memories.

About Fujifilm:

Fujifilm is a global leader in imaging technology and solutions. With a commitment to continuous innovation, Fujifilm produces a wide range of products and services including cameras, lenses, printers, and medical equipment. The company’s mission is to enhance the quality of life through its contributions to the field of imaging.

