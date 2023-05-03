InfoCert sponsor of the Italian Volleyball Federation – Sport Marketing News

InfoCertthe largest European Certification Authority, takes the field with the FIPAV – Italian Volleyball Federation: the company is its new Partner for the two-year period 2023-2024 and, in addition, it is Sponsor of the 2023 Volleyball European Championships alongside both the women’s national team – which will defend the title from 28 August to 16 September in Bulgaria, Italy, Israel and North Macedonia – and the world champion Italian men’s national team, engaged from 15 August to 3 September in Belgium, Estonia, Germany and Italy.

Talent, cohesion, commitment and results orientation: the combination with volleyball reflects the values ​​that have always inspired InfoCert to help companies and organizations overcome business challenges by bringing exclusive skills and innovative solutions to the team that increase efficiency, safety, competitiveness and sustainability. Thanks to this “winning scheme”, the company has progressively established itself as a star of Made in Italy a Champion European Digital Trust, in a symbolic juxtaposition with the blue champions and female champions who today dominate, respectively, in the world and in Europe.

“We are proud to support FIPAV and a sports movement which, thanks to its results, gives prestige to the entire country and which will give our brand further visibility in the name of value and success”, comment Danilo Cattaneo, CEO Of InfoCert (Tinexta Group). “Azzurri volleyball has various affinities with InfoCert and its solutions: robust and safe like defending a wall, effective like a dunk, strategic and precise like a setter’s dribble. We will support the companies of our national teams with support and passion in their tournaments which, developing in different countries, create a further analogy with the constant internationalization process of InfoCert”.

After supporting events in other disciplines, the partnership with FIPAV represents InfoCert’s debut in the world of sports sponsorships at the highest international level. The initiative stems from a professional relationship which for years has seen the Federation make use of the InfoCert digital signature solution to speed up and streamline affiliation and membership practices with the service to thousands of companies and associations present throughout the national territory. A relationship, moreover, destined to further evolutions by virtue of an even broader digital transformation project that FIPAV is always preparing to face with the support of InfoCert and its expertise.