Mexico ends the year with defeat after losing on the hour with Colombia: summary, result and scoreboard

The Mexican National Team ended their year on a disappointing note with a 3-2 defeat to Colombia in an international friendly match on Saturday, December 16. The match, played at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, saw Mexico take a two-goal lead in the first 50 minutes thanks to goals from Omar Govea and William Martinez against Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina. However, the lead slipped away as Andres Reyes and Roger Martinez scored for Colombia, and David Silva assisted Gomez to seal the victory in added time.

Jaime Lozano, in his debut as the National Team coach, saw Martinez as the standout player for Mexico. Despite the promising signs, Colombia’s persistence paid off, and they ultimately emerged victorious in the match. The defeat marks a disappointing end to the year for the Mexican team, as they were unable to maintain their lead and suffered a defeat in the final minutes of the game.

