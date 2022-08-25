Insigne: Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, I choose Messi, I want to win the World Cup more than the Champions League

Original title: Insigne: Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, I choose Messi than the Champions League, I want to win the World Cup

Live it on August 25th. In an interview with Latin Radio, the Italian star Insigne, who left Naples this summer, had a quick question and answer.

–Who is the best player you’ve ever worked with?

Cavani, Higuain and Hamsik.

–Will you try pineapple pizza?

Never, no offense, but I’m from Neapolitan and I prefer regular pizza.

— Would you rather win the World Cup or the Champions League?

World Cup.

–Do you prefer coffee with or without sugar?

Add sugar.

–Who is stronger Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

I choose Messi.

–Musically, do you prefer Drake or Clementino?

Clementine。

–Now that you’re in Toronto, do you prefer baseball’s Blue Jays or NBA’s Raptors?

Raptors.

