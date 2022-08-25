Home Sports Insigne: Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, I choose Messi, I want to win the World Cup more than the Champions League – yqqlm
Sports

Insigne: Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, I choose Messi, I want to win the World Cup more than the Champions League – yqqlm

by admin
Insigne: Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, I choose Messi, I want to win the World Cup more than the Champions League – yqqlm

Original title: Insigne: Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, I choose Messi than the Champions League, I want to win the World Cup

Insigne: Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, I choose Messi, I want to win the World Cup more than the Champions League

Live it on August 25th. In an interview with Latin Radio, the Italian star Insigne, who left Naples this summer, had a quick question and answer.

–Who is the best player you’ve ever worked with?

Cavani, Higuain and Hamsik.

–Will you try pineapple pizza?

Never, no offense, but I’m from Neapolitan and I prefer regular pizza.

— Would you rather win the World Cup or the Champions League?

World Cup.

–Do you prefer coffee with or without sugar?

Add sugar.

–Who is stronger Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

I choose Messi.

–Musically, do you prefer Drake or Clementino?

Clementine。

–Now that you’re in Toronto, do you prefer baseball’s Blue Jays or NBA’s Raptors?

Raptors.

(Real Steel)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  Milan, Botman and Diallo hot names for defense - Sport - Football

You may also like

Meter body:Juventus will compete with Roma Paredes Paris...

Swimming, sexist comments on Linda Cerruti’s photo: “Schifata,...

RMC:Fofana is out of the Premier League this...

Live Champions League Draw 2022-2023

Equa Team in the absolute hunt for medals...

La Bosconerese on the field on Monday The...

Jaylen Rose: Brown is very good, any team...

Coaches on the grill after just two days,...

Koenigsegg CC850: the new hypercar

F-Carvalho: Nothing beats Liverpool fans coming here to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy