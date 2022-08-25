Source title: Supper Moment’s new single “Too Science” is launched on a journey of transformation from web2.0 to web3.0

Recently, Hong Kong band Supper Moment’s new Mandarin single “Too Science” broke the line. With the release of this single, Supper Moment also completed the evolution from web2.0 to web3.0. The work is composed and produced by Supper Moment. It extends from the microscopic life and looks at the grand vision. The band tries to capture the civilization of the times from a deep perspective. Under the rapid explosion of information, whether it is family, friendship or love, it gradually presents another important texture, and how should we face these changes in the times? As another new work in Mandarin by Supper Moment, this single was created during the isolation period before the band’s “Always Believe” tour. Facing completely different experiences and challenges from the past, its musical tentacles unconsciously explored more possible. Continuing the band’s always energetic creativity, the whole song runs through the passionate atmosphere of blood and sci-fi. In the alternation of samples and keyboards, the tearing sensation constantly hits the eardrums, while the drum sound accurately drives the heartbeat. In the time net under the guitar cloth, the huge distortion and the roaring vocals together set off bursts of unavoidable pulses. In the cage laid out by the online world, perhaps only by jumping can we return to our true self. The grand propositions about scientific progress and human civilization have long been seen in the process of popular music, but Supper Moment chose to cut in from another perspective, and handed this sincere and sincere “heart and lungs” to you, without modification, more Not dogmatic. The real pulse flowing in the blood of technology, the joys, sorrows and joys of the general public in the Internet age are vividly on the paper, piercing a layer of paper, or opening a window, struggling to roar like a heavy fist, trying to smash every era. Lie, let the light of the future penetrate through this broken gap. See also Zhou Dongyu's first costume drama rolls over?The big girl starring as a little maid | Eternal Jue Chen | Antiquity | Zhang Jia Ni As sung in the song, “the mind is thrown into pieces in the virtual / the more I understand / the more incomprehensible / into the binary liquid / there is a kind of change unconsciously”. In the fast-evolving science to explore the essence of civilization, the process of life is closer to the surface in the constant stage and sweat, with the distance close to the heart, forcing the virtual network process to suspend the pace and restoring the real world to its original appearance. All lost paths are all illusions, breaking through the confusion can lead to eternity. Through a series of exaggerated wonders brought by modern technology, the lies of the material world are waiting for you to debunk. As a veteran powerhouse that was born in 2006 and has been in the army for 16 years now. Supper Moment has already had a certain influence in the music world, and has also been affirmed and praised by the majority of music fans and professionals. In the profound sense of energy conveyed by the band, the thinking and rendering of the times not only rely on its rigorous pursuit of quality, but also convey its passionate vitality. Continue the dream in science, and hit the soul directly in the surging cry. Now, Supper Moment sincerely invites everyone to board this time ship, travel through science, and return to innocence.

Recently, Hong Kong band Supper Moment’s new Mandarin single “Too Science” broke the line. With the release of this single, Supper Moment also completed the evolution from web2.0 to web3.0. The work is composed and produced by Supper Moment. It extends from the microscopic life and looks at the grand vision. The band tries to capture the civilization of the times from a deep perspective. Under the rapid explosion of information, whether it is family, friendship or love, it gradually presents another important texture, and how should we face these changes in the times?

As another new work in Mandarin by Supper Moment, this single was created during the isolation period before the band’s “Always Believe” tour. Facing completely different experiences and challenges from the past, its musical tentacles unconsciously explored more possible. Continuing the band’s always energetic creativity, the whole song runs through the passionate atmosphere of blood and sci-fi. In the alternation of samples and keyboards, the tearing sensation constantly hits the eardrums, while the drum sound accurately drives the heartbeat. In the time net under the guitar cloth, the huge distortion and the roaring vocals together set off bursts of unavoidable pulses. In the cage laid out by the online world, perhaps only by jumping can we return to our true self.

The grand propositions about scientific progress and human civilization have long been seen in the process of popular music, but Supper Moment chose to cut in from another perspective, and handed this sincere and sincere “heart and lungs” to you, without modification, more Not dogmatic. The real pulse flowing in the blood of technology, the joys, sorrows and joys of the general public in the Internet age are vividly on the paper, piercing a layer of paper, or opening a window, struggling to roar like a heavy fist, trying to smash every era. Lie, let the light of the future penetrate through this broken gap.

As sung in the song, “the mind is thrown into pieces in the virtual / the more I understand / the more incomprehensible / into the binary liquid / there is a kind of change unconsciously”. In the fast-evolving science to explore the essence of civilization, the process of life is closer to the surface in the constant stage and sweat, with the distance close to the heart, forcing the virtual network process to suspend the pace and restoring the real world to its original appearance. All lost paths are all illusions, breaking through the confusion can lead to eternity. Through a series of exaggerated wonders brought by modern technology, the lies of the material world are waiting for you to debunk.

As a veteran powerhouse that was born in 2006 and has been in the army for 16 years now. Supper Moment has already had a certain influence in the music world, and has also been affirmed and praised by the majority of music fans and professionals. In the profound sense of energy conveyed by the band, the thinking and rendering of the times not only rely on its rigorous pursuit of quality, but also convey its passionate vitality. Continue the dream in science, and hit the soul directly in the surging cry. Now, Supper Moment sincerely invites everyone to board this time ship, travel through science, and return to innocence.