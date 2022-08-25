Home Business The iPhone 14 Pro film is on the shelves: Apple has replaced the bangs that Apple has used for 5 years with an exclamation mark- Apple iPhone
On August 25, Apple announced that it will release the iPhone 14 series at 1 am on September 8. Before the debut of the iPhone 14 series,Some third-party accessory manufacturers put on the shelves in advance to sell the iPhone 14 series of mobile phone films.As shown in the picture, this film is suitable for iPhone 14 Pro.Its biggest change is the adoption of an exclamation point screen, which is Apple’s biggest change since the iPhone X was released five years ago.

It is worth noting that the iPhone 14, 14 Max and other models will still use the Liu Haiping solution, and only the Pro and Pro Max use the exclamation mark screen.

Not only that,The iPhone 14 Pro series will also support 120Hz high refresh rate, equipped with a new generation of LTPO technology, the refresh rate can be as low as 1Hz, and support for screen display.

More importantly, the iPhone 14 Pro series will also be fully upgraded in terms of performance, imaging, etc., equipped with an A16 chip and 6GB of memory, and the main camera will be upgraded to 48 million pixels, which is said to pave the way for 8K video.

In contrast,The iPhone 14 has a small upgrade, still using the A15 chip, and the shape of Liu Haiping remains unchanged.

It is worth noting that this time the iPhone 14 series does not have a mini version, but instead is the iPhone 14 Max. This phone can be regarded as an enlarged version of the iPhone 14, with a 6.7-inch screen, which is consistent with the iPhone 14 Pro Max screen. Equipped with large capacity battery.

