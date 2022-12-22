Ups and downs at the start of the season, but the bookies have no doubts about entering the Champions League. World champion Lautaro: now the title of top scorer?

Inter had a rather fluctuating start to the championship as they collected 30 points in this first phase of the tournament, finishing – at the break for the World Cup – fifth, on an equal footing with Lazio. The first place, occupied by Napoli, is 11 points away: but the Nerazzurri remain among the teams that according to the bookmakers can worry Spalletti in the race for the title.

The Italian champion Inter is worth 7.50, both on Sisal and on Better. Only Napoli and Milan boast lower odds (Juve is placed on the same level as Inter by the bookies). The placement of Lautaro and his companions in the top four, and therefore access to the next Champions League, is practically a certainty for bookmakers: the odds are very low, 1.25 against 3.50 relating to exclusion from top-level European positions. There is therefore a certain optimism surrounding the Nerazzurri team: it is believed that Inzaghi’s group can make a great second half of the season, fixing what didn’t work in the first.

WATCH OUT FOR LAUTARO — In the fifteen matches played so far, Inter have collected ten wins and five defeats, with no draws. There were 34 goals signed (only Napoli did better, scoring 37 times), 22 conceded. Another hypothesis to take into consideration is, therefore, that relating to the best attack. And after Spalletti’s team (1.44), it is Inzaghi’s that has the lowest odds (2.50 on Sisal). Still on the subject of goals, it is worth emphasizing the trust of the bookies in Lautaro Martinez, fresh from the World Cup won with Argentina. The Bull is the main suspect, after Osimhen, to win the title of top scorer in Serie A 2022/23. The odds are 6.00 on Sisal (the Nigerian colleague is a huge favorite at 2.50). See also Lazio, Sarri: "The property is special, I understand why everyone loves it here"

Immobile, the last player to win the title, is behind both, for him the odds are 2.50. And if the offensive department is rewarded by bookmakers, the same is not true for the defense. The odds that, at the end of the season, the Nerazzurri will be the best rearguard in the tournament are few: the bet is able to pay up to 33 times the stake (Juve, Naples, Lazio, Milan, Rome and Atalanta precede it).

WHAT FUTURE IN EUROPE? — Inter made an excellent run in the Champions League, culminating in qualifying for the round of 16 in a prohibitive group. Now the Nerazzurri will have to face Porto in a two-legged match which will be played on 22 February and 14 March (with the first leg at San Siro). Passing the round at 2.50 with Sisal, while entry into the semifinal arrives at 6.00 The hypothesis of a finalist Inter is more remote: 9.00 on Sisal, 12.00 on Better. Even higher odds for Inter champion of Europe: 25.00. Returning to Italy, but considering the Coppa Italia, the Nerazzurri are once again among the favorites for the final victory. On Sisal the encore is worth 5.00 (same share as Naples, Milan and Juve); it drops to Better (4.50), where the two Milanese are placed in front of all the others.

AND ON THE BENCH? — All the odds we’ve talked about so far make it clear the trust of the bookies in Inter, and therefore their reticence in thinking about a possible exemption of Simone Inzaghi. The coach has often and willingly been questioned, especially after the painful defeat in the derby, to which were added those against Udinese and Roma. Inter then recovered well, even if the knockout with Juve was not easy to digest: the defeat of Allianz, however, did not affect the odds relating to the coach’s future: a farewell from him is still worth 9.00 on Sisal. To be clear, the threshold is Spalletti’s 16.00. See also Apu, Boniciolli and the Italian Cup in eight points: "But now thinking about sport is difficult"

December 22, 2022 (change December 22, 2022 | 17:03)

