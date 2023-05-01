Inter: Adarabioyo can reach zero, Milan: Saint-Maximin is back in fashion, Juve: Conte’s shadow

Inter knocks on Fulham’s door

L’Inter returns to keep up with the Champions League, overturning the match against Lazio and bouncing back in the running for a place in theEurope that matters. The nerazzurri after having detached the pass for the final of Italian Cupfind their smiles in the championship, but also find the time to project themselves for the market to come.

With the farewell of Skriniar and the situation Unripe increasingly enigmatic, the Nerazzurri are knocking on Fulham’s door since according to reports from Sky Sports Ukthe Nerazzurri Milanese club would be interested in Tosin Adarabioyo, talented midfielder born in 2004 whose contract will expire. The Inter management has already laid the foundations for the possible signing of the player who is expected to leave at the end of the year London eh Cottagers.

Waiting for lion c’è Saint Maximin

After time immemorial, the Lille would finally be ready to pour 22 million of Euro in the coffers of Sporting Lisbona. The dispute between the French and Portuguese clubs could have come to an end if the two teams find a solution on Milan could begin to unravel one of the most intricate knots of the renewal issue Rafael Leão.

Milan remains confident with regards to the Portuguese, but in the meantime they side the ground for Allan Saint-Maximin which at Newcastle is now closed by the striker Callum Wilson and is out through injury. The Rossoneri are pondering what to do but in the summer they could make themselves heard with the Magpies to enter into a negotiation.

Allegri: confirmation in disguise

Between confirmations, denials, and bad moods, the confirmation of Massimiliano Allegri lives in the balance between conservatives and innovators who would like someone else instead of the Tuscan coach. The last four games have widened the rift between Allegri and that part of the fans tired of the team’s unconvincing performances.

Antonio Conte he is perhaps at this moment the only one who could take the reins of the chariot and bring back to the right path a team that seems to have lost its identity and certainties. The management confirms Allegribut in today’s football, confirmations often mean denials in disguise.