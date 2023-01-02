Home Sports Inter and the push and pull with Skriniar: he doesn’t renew, but he’s still the captain (even with Napoli).
Sports

Inter and the push and pull with Skriniar: he doesn’t renew, but he’s still the captain (even with Napoli).

by admin
Inter and the push and pull with Skriniar: he doesn’t renew, but he’s still the captain (even with Napoli).

Inter have been pressing for weeks to extend the Slovakian’s contract expiring on June 30, but the offer of 6 million plus bonuses has not yet been enough to convince him. Despite this, Brozovic’s absence will allow him to wear the armband as before the break

Still with the captain’s armband. Although the back and forth on the renewal of the contract is creating a bit ‘of irritation in Viale della Liberazione. Brozovic’s calf injury will leave Milan’s ranks for a few more matches Skriniar, who on Wednesday against Napoli will lead his team-mates onto the pitch from the locker room, participate in the exchange of pennants and then in the draw with Di Lorenzo and referee Sozza .

See also  Juve-Inter, the formation: from Vlahovic and Bremer to Danilo and Di Maria, who returns

You may also like

It was revealed that Shenhua’s new shareholders had...

Serie A: Virtus Bologna-Milan 74-96, is the hook...

Inter, who is Oristanio, the talent Mancini is...

Treviso Basket beats Reyer Venezia: it ends 100-93...

Juve, Pogba and the post on returning with...

Vasquez to Milan: the dominance of goalkeepers in...

“Victim of a Murderous Regime”

Milan, Ballo-Touré operated on right shoulder: out for...

Manchester United, a center forward is needed for...

Premier League 01 January 03 Brentford vs Liverpool_Away_Jackpo_Match

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy