Home News Covid, 77 new cases and one death in Fvg
News

Covid, 77 new cases and one death in Fvg

by admin
Covid, 77 new cases and one death in Fvg

On Monday 2 January 2023 in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 28 new infections were detected out of 498 molecular swabs. Furthermore, 382 rapid antigen tests have been carried out, from which 49 cases have been detected. For a total of 77 new cases of contagion.

There are 9 people hospitalized in intensive care while 226 patients are hospitalized in other wards. This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin.

The death of a person is recorded in Trieste. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,861, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,471 in Trieste, 2,724 in Udine, 1,134 in Pordenone and 532 in Gorizia.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 566,568 people have tested positive.

See also  Keeping the "Shanghai" log: Equal emphasis on epidemic prevention and production Shanghai "guides" industrial enterprises to resume work and production

You may also like

Rob Brezsny Horoscope Capricorn January 5/11, 2023

In the queue for the farewell to the...

The man leaned out of the skylight to...

Smart working, this is how it works in...

Rob Brezsny Aquarius Horoscope January 5/11, 2023

Coronavirus: Restrictions on travel from China continue to...

Here are the Cuban doctors who will save...

Freud-like maxi-theft: tools and machinery stolen for 190...

The projects for the synthetic fields of Mugnai...

Energy, home, taxation and family on the agenda...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy