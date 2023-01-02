On Monday 2 January 2023 in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 28 new infections were detected out of 498 molecular swabs. Furthermore, 382 rapid antigen tests have been carried out, from which 49 cases have been detected. For a total of 77 new cases of contagion.

There are 9 people hospitalized in intensive care while 226 patients are hospitalized in other wards. This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin.

The death of a person is recorded in Trieste. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,861, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,471 in Trieste, 2,724 in Udine, 1,134 in Pordenone and 532 in Gorizia.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 566,568 people have tested positive.