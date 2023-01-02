Home Business Emma Technology (603529.SH) Released Preliminary Incremental Prices to Rise Together, Net Profit attributable to Parents 1.68 Billion to 2 Billion Yuan in 2022 Increased 153% to 201% Net Profit_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Emma Technology (603529.SH) Released Preliminary Incremental Prices to Rise Together, Net Profit attributable to Parents 1.68 Billion to 2 Billion Yuan in 2022 Increased 153% to 201% Net Profit_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Emma Technology (603529.SH) Released Preliminary Incremental Prices to Rise Together, Net Profit attributable to Parents 1.68 Billion to 2 Billion Yuan in 2022 Increased 153% to 201% Net Profit_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Emma Technology (603529.SH) disclosed the 2022 annual performance forecast announcement. The company expects to achieve a net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies of 1.68 billion to 2 billion yuan in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 153% to 201%. The net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies after deducting non-recurring gains and losses was 1.622 billion to 1.94 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 163% to 215%.

It is reported that there are three main reasons for the expected increase in annual performance in 2022: First, the improvement of product power. Based on the in-depth insight of consumers, the new products launched by the company through forward development are widely welcomed by the market; second, the brand power has been significantly improved. Good products, good service and diversified brand promotion have created a good reputation among users; third, the competitive advantage of channel strength is highlighted, and the number of stores continues to grow. During the reporting period, the market demand for the company’s main products was strong, the overall market sales were good, both volume and price rose, and the product structure was further improved.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

See also  The Audi A8L Horch Founder Edition is officially released to create an exclusive ultra-luxury atmosphere for Chinese owners

You may also like

A-share 2022 closing: the average loss per shareholder...

The taxable income of company cars increases, especially...

Tav, City of health and skyscraper, Cirio aims...

Croatia, the 20th country to adopt the euro

Tesla’s Q4 delivery data hit another record high,...

Car market 2023: here’s how much it’s really...

Tesla records but does not hit the target:...

Exactly like an elephant dancing on ice and...

Land of fires, fewer fires in 2022 but...

Stellantis leader in Italy among low-emission vehicles

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy