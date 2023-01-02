Emma Technology (603529.SH) disclosed the 2022 annual performance forecast announcement. The company expects to achieve a net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies of 1.68 billion to 2 billion yuan in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 153% to 201%. The net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies after deducting non-recurring gains and losses was 1.622 billion to 1.94 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 163% to 215%.

It is reported that there are three main reasons for the expected increase in annual performance in 2022: First, the improvement of product power. Based on the in-depth insight of consumers, the new products launched by the company through forward development are widely welcomed by the market; second, the brand power has been significantly improved. Good products, good service and diversified brand promotion have created a good reputation among users; third, the competitive advantage of channel strength is highlighted, and the number of stores continues to grow. During the reporting period, the market demand for the company’s main products was strong, the overall market sales were good, both volume and price rose, and the product structure was further improved.

