Inter-Atalanta, Gasperini: ‘Future? Let’s hope the visions between me and the club match’

The Atalanta coach comments on the defeat at San Siro: "Inter played with great energy, then we managed to stay in the game". No Champions League but yes Europe: "For us it's a good qualification, but putting Atalanta among the big names took away some satisfaction from this". On the future: "We'll see, I have my vision, let's hope it matches that of the club"

The defeat at San Siro against Inter closes any chance of qualifying for the next Champions League for Atalanta, in a year in which three Italian teams are in the three European finals, Gian Piero Gasperini however, he remains satisfied with the season that is ending: “It’s the subject of the whole season, I’m not the right person to give adjectives. Personally, I’m very satisfied, but I can understand that many don’t see it that way – he explains – It was a season with a very very high rating for Atalanta, there has been controversy with every draw or defeat, even with lesser victories in the past. Instead it was a very difficult championship for everyone, apart from Napoli, precisely because it has grown a lot: all the teams take away points from the others. We have always been, from the first day to today, in the upper part of the standings and this is not so necessary in my opinion”.

“Atalanta on par with the big names has taken away satisfaction” An Atalanta who gave Inter a start but then tried to come back: “Inter started with an incredible energy, which we weren’t able to counter immediately – he continues – Then the team came out well, reopening the race and staying there for a long time. It’s clear that starting 2-0 down is never easy“. However, for the sixth season out of seven, Gasperini’s Atalanta is in Europe: “Atalanta throughout the season has been defined on a par with the big and this took away the satisfaction of a team that gave everything. We have not enjoyed what we have done, even if people have always supported us”. See also SSC Napoli ahead of championship title: public viewing sold out





“Future? I have my vision, we’ll see if it matches that of the club” There are many rumors about Gasperini’s future: “We’ll see at the end of the season. I have a great relationship with the club, they know my considerations. I respect everyone’s views and have my own, hopefully they match – he explains – This year the people have always been close and, perhaps also for this reason, the team has gone beyond its limits and reached a very good European qualification for us. We hope to make it even more beautiful on Sunday.”

Inter will have their good chances with City On the Champions League final: “City are the strongest team, while Inter are built to annoy City. Many things will count in the one-off finals. The Champions League is the competition of episodes: We know the value of City, but Inter will have a good chance”.