Cassino, 34-year-old woman stabbed to death in an apartment

Giallo in the center of Cassino, in the province of Frosinone, where it was killed stabbing a woman, 34 yearsof origins dominican. Il crime it is consumed on the second floor of an apartment via Pastures 104, a very busy area of ​​the city, where, however, no condominium has heard shouts or noticed anything strange. The alarm went off around 2 pm, and was given by a gas tester who became suspicious on seeing the door open, while no one was answering the bell: «I thought – he says – that she had gone out to do the shopping at the supermarket. I went to the bar for breakfast and I didn’t give weight to the fact ». The neighbor then came home around 1.45 pm and noticed the door still open. At that point he knocked «because we agreed that at that time I would stop by to check the gas line>. For a few days, in fact, the woman had smelled a strange smell and, therefore, she had asked her compatriot to take a look at the gas filler and the stove pipe. «But when I entered – says the witness – I saw blood on the ground everywhere, in the hall and in the adjacent room. I called, but nobody answered me. At that point I went out and alerted the police.

The deadly assault A dozen, or perhaps more, the fatal blows that have reached the woman’s face and neck. Deep wounds were also found on her arms, a sign of a desperate defense of the 34-year-old. It also remains to be clarified whether the killer arrived at the apartment with the intention of killing, taking the knife with him, or not. See also "Everyone saves brotherhood together" to promote a church open to the world-Vatican News

Hunt for a client Agents on site police station and the Frosinone Flying Squad who immediately seized the cameras in the area and acquired the woman’s mobile phone to trace her latest contacts. In particular the last one, which could be that of a client who went to the girl’s house, on the second floor of the building, for a paid service. In fact, the police have no doubts that it was a dissatisfied customer of hers who killed the woman or who had an argument with her at the end of the paid relationship. Hypothesis, this, supported by the neighbors who, for some time, had noticed a certain coming and going of girls entering and leaving that apartment. The police combed the building and garbage nerds looking for the knife used by the killer. But nothing was found. What is certain is that the police found the woman, in night clothes, lying on her bed. Her face was disfigured by a dozen stab wounds to her neck and mouth. A couple also on the rest of her body. All inflicted with the same blade: a sign that there was only one killer and that, after the crime (probably in the early morning), he disappeared into the streets of the centre.

