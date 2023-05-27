Humangest, Adinolfi appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Body

Adinolfi appointed President of the Supervisory Body of Humangest

The Board of Directors of SGB Humangest Holding – Group specialized in personnel search and selection, gamification, recruitment, training, outsourcing, logistics and payroll services – appointed the General Michele Adinolfi Chairman of the Supervisory Body of HumangestGroup Employment Agency.

At the helm of the internal company body endowed with autonomous powers of initiative and control, the ex Second Commander of the Guardia di Finanza awarded the Golden Cross of Merit of the Yellow Flames will have as main purpose of his assignment – which will last 3 years – that of supervising and reporting any deficiencies, anomalies or violations of the 231 Organizational Model (MOG 231).

After the appointment of the Attorney Angelino Alfano to Chairman of the Advisory Board, thus continues the path undertaken by SGB Humangest Holding which provides for the inclusion of important external figures in key positions within the Group, for a strengthening of the corporate governance structure and the promotion of the construction of a new, concrete, sustainable work model.

“Humangestas well as the whole Group, welcomes the General Adinolfichoosing to renew its decision to select external personalities with proven experience and competence to include them within its governance, certain that this choice can positively affect our growth path, to the benefit of all stakeholders”, he says Barbara GarofoliCEO of Humangest.

“The possibility of being able to count on a Supervisory body structured – mandatory for listed companies, but voluntarily chosen by Humangest – it will also allow the company to open up to possible new business opportunities, considering that various companies and public bodies today require suppliers to be equipped with MOG 231thus being able to demonstrate and certify that they are able to guarantee a high level of control over their internal processes”.

