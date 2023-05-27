Fingerprint: your whole life at a click

Have you ever heard the phrase ‘nothing is hidden on the internet’? It seemed like something out of a spy movie, but after all, it’s true, it’s easy to track a person through their fingerprint.

It is not an application, but, as its name indicates, it is the record of every action that a person does through the Internet, and today nobody can avoid leaving a digital footprint, unless they give up having a bank account, Instagram and see something on the Internet.

KNOWS MORE ABOUT YOU THAN YOUR MOTHER

The cybersecurity company Eset puts it in very simple terms by ensuring that today’s moms post photos of their children’s first ultrasound. Even before you are born, the Internet receives a huge amount of information from everyone and stores it for months and years. There was only talk of a photo before birth, but thanks to this it is now known who the parents are, where they live, what they do, who is the family that surrounds the little one about to be born, and of course, sooner or later the internet will know how. It is called, among other information that he will receive despite the fact that years go by without that child and later young person creating a Facebook account or having a WhatsApp.

EVERYTHING LEAVES A MARK

For the internet, any interaction is valuable, not just the data you record to create an account or make a purchase, post a photo or make a comment, these are all conscious actions that everyone does and are called active footprints, but there are also footprints passive, such as giving a ‘like’ or ‘share’, which serve to gain insight into someone’s thoughts and feelings.

Teach children the value of privacy, don’t post sensitive photos of them, and ask if they agree before posting.

IT’S DANGEROUS?

Do not be alarmed, as already said, it is inevitable to leave a mark on the internet, but it is important to be careful with what is published about yourself and other family members, since it could expose private and even uncomfortable matters, but they can also be key for cybercriminals to impersonate you before banks or become a victim of other scams.

BE CAREFUL

The digital footprint is also often consulted by companies to get an idea of ​​a candidate for a job, but all is not lost. If you want to get an idea of ​​your footprint, there are some tools on the internet or just by entering your full name in search engines, delete public data, clean up your accounts, review privacy settings and clear your browsing history.