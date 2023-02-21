The sporting director of Inter spoke from the Hotel Gallia on the sidelines of a charity event in favor of Ukraine: “Market? We must take into account the concept of sustainability. In Italy we cannot afford a market of 100 or 200 million euros”. Then on Lukaku: “I see him determined, close to his best condition” INTER-PORTO: WHAT THE PROTAGONISTS OF 2005 DID

“On the market, the most correct term is that of sustainability we must respect the rules of financial fair play which apply to Inter as well as to all the other teams”. These are the words of the sporting director of Inter, Piero Ausilio, on the sidelines of a charity event in favor of Ukraine. The Nerazzurri manager spoke about the market prospects, emphasizing how the stakes of fair play: “sometimes they prevent us from unleashing all our imagination and making the transfer market as any sporting director would likeor buy the best players in the world”.

“Inter have good zero parameters, we must be recognized” Again on the Nerazzurri market: “We have to take many things into account: there is a financial and economic aspect that we cannot do without and we try to make well-made teams with this concept of sustainability. In reality we have always bought and sold, perhaps in the last two years more sold than bought but some free traders have also managed to do it, beyond Skriniar who made this decision, we shouldn’t forget that six or seven players play in Inter’s line-up who arrived practically at no cost and this is something we must acknowledge”. He then adds: “We can’t make teams like some of our competitors in England do, today it’s enough to see what “smaller” teams are doing that spent 100 million euros in the last transfer market. We can’t do this, but it doesn’t mean that competitive teams can’t be built.” See also The Hills Race dragster challenge at the airport is back in Rivanazzano from 9 to 11 September

“Losing Skriniar did us no good but…” On Inter’s next moves: “We will put imagination, we have ideas, a group of scouts who work well and also a youth sector, from which Dimarco comes, which makes resources available every year. We will try to strengthen and improve everything. You don’t necessarily have to spend 100 or 200 million euros to make strong teams. In Italy, I take the liberty of broadening the discussion to our “sisters”, We can’t afford that.” Then on Skriniar who will sign for PSG: “Losing Skriniar didn’t do us any good because we wish we could have continued with this guy, but it is a decision that he will have considered and we are convinced that there will also be opportunities on the market for young people that will make us competitive. Inter always play to win, never to ferry”.

“Lukaku I see it well, positive news on renewals soon” On individuals, in particular Lukaku: “What must he do to stay with us? What he’s been doing in the last few months, once he got over the injury he got to work very well, he is very determined and absolutely focused on work and performance. I see him continuously growing and is very close to the best condition of him. Like the others, he has to worry about the pitch, that’s the main thing.” Finally on renewals: “We also started talking about renewal with three or four guys, I am convinced that soon there will be positive news with someone”. See also [New York Fashion Week]Coach 2022 Spring/Summer Collection_Cashin “Ready for the Champions League, Inzaghi serene” On the Champions League match against Porto: “Inter’s progress has been extremely positive for many months, we had a great group stage which allowed us to play in these round of 16 which we will try to do as best we can. We are ready and determined to face a strong team with a great tradition both in the competition and in the Portuguese league”. On Inzaghi’s future: “Inzaghi is serene, we are with him every day. Expectations are high, Inter rightly have to play to win but we often forget that only one team can win in the end. We have had great continuity in the last four years: we have reached a Europa League final, we have won three titles, we are always there and that is the important thing. Then if it happens, as happened this year, the extraordinary nature of a team we must also congratulate those who were better than us. We are in line with the programmes”.

champions Inter-Porto, what the protagonists of 2005 are up to Inter are once again protagonists in the Champions League to face Porto in the round of 16. However, this is not a novelty: it was 15 March 2005, at the San Siro the Nerazzurri faced the Portuguese after the 1-1 draw in the first leg signed by Martins and Ricardo Costa. In Milan, however, the cyclone Adriano hits the Lusitanians: the Emperor scores an amazing hat-trick and gives the Nerazzurri the quarter-finals. But who was with him on that team and what are the protagonists of that match doing today? See also For Lucia Pistoni other satisfactions Three golds, for Ivrea 14 medals STILL INTER-PORTO IN THE ROUND OF 16 The two-legged tie in the round of 16 of the 2004/05 season is not the only precedent between Inter and Porto. The following year, in fact, the two teams would face each other again in the group stage. But let’s go back to the challenge of 15 March 2005: on that occasion it was the Nerazzurri who advanced to the quarter-finals thanks to a hat-trick from Adriano for the final 3-1 after a 1-1 draw in Portugal. Here’s who was among the Nerazzurri on that occasion and what the protagonists of the last eighth-final against the Lusitanians are doing today FRANCESCO TOLDO Inter-Porto 2004/2005: on the field for 90′

Today he is far from the world of football: he has been the club’s “ambassador” for a long time, head of the Inter Forever and Inter Campus projects. Then the experiences in the youth team of the national team and the passion for cycling ZÉ MARIA Inter-Porto 2004/2005: on the field for 90′

Today he is a technical collaborator in the Parma youth academy