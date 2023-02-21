Home News The annoyance of Catalina Aristizábal for false news
News

The annoyance of Catalina Aristizábal for false news

by admin
The annoyance of Catalina Aristizábal for false news

Catalina Arististizábal Not only is she one of the most beautiful women in the country, she is also a talented Colombian presenter, model, journalist, and actress who made the decision to step away from the spotlight a few years ago.

The 44-year-old from Antioquia began her career at the age of 13 in a modeling agency where she trained and learned many things that later served her well when, at the end of the nineties, she was chosen to present the entertainment section on the RCN Channel.

In addition, the paisa was also a presenter in ‘Tu Voz Estéreo’ and one of the realities most viewed on Colombian television: Desafío, just before Andrea Serna entered.

The famous presenter who left Caracol News

The journalist from Paisa recently became news after false information was published in various media. The error was related to a recent interview given by the former participant of the program ‘Survivor, the island of celebrities’, Lucas Jaramillo Vélez to ‘La Red’ on Caracol TV. In the conversation, Jaramillo confirmed the beginning of a love relationship with the actress Carolina Acevedo. This caused a stir in the media.

The inconvenience came when media such as ‘Pulse’ and ‘Week’ They published the news accompanied by a photo of Lucas Jaramillo, former soccer player of the same name of the former participant of the reality show and current husband of the also actress Catalina Aristizábal. The information was spread like this and it even became a headline with a possible disagreement between the actresses. Given this, the paisa model came out to clarify what happened on her social networks:

You may also like

Illegal ELN refinery found on the border with...

Baoji City People’s Government Portal Baoji News

Gustavo Bolívar assured that “Roy Barreras was financed...

120 Afro-Colombian families from 6 municipalities of Casanare...

The municipal government held an enlarged meeting of...

The bad of the Battle of Flowers in...

Giant panda “Xiang Xiang” sets off to return...

Tifo de Lobo Sur goes around the world

They extend an invitation to Samarios to participate...

The “Exhibition and Performance Week of the Three...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy