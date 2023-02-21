A total of 1,838 practices of general practitioners and approved paediatricians were inspected, of which 251 showed non-compliance, detecting 308 criminal and administrative irregularities. Most of the disputed violations concerned hygienic/structural deficiencies in the rooms intended for visits, such as the presence of equipment unsuitable for medical use, the use of rooms other than those declared or without sufficient ventilation. Two studios were also closed due to lack of habitability.

The Carabinieri of the NAS, in the last period, in concert with the Ministry of Health, have carried out an intense control activity, throughout the national territory, at the general medicine practices and pediatricians of free choice, in order to ascertain the presence of the doctor in the surgery on the days and at the times communicated to the ASL and carry out a general check on the correct running of the surgery. A total of 1,838 practices of general practitioners and approved paediatricians were inspected, of which 251 showed non-compliance (equal to approx. 14%), detecting 308 criminal and administrative irregularities. The most frequent non-conformities, equal to 65% of the disputed violations, concerned hygienic/structural deficiencies in the rooms intended for visits, such as the presence of equipment unsuitable for medical use, the use of rooms other than those declared or lacking sufficient ventilation .

The irregularities were reported to the local health authorities for the restoration of regularity conditions. Although the majority of the controlled studies offered a correct provision of services to their clients, the NAS investigations allowed the emergence of some illegal situations which led to the referral of a total of 51 medical and administrative figures to the Judicial Authority.

Among these, 3 doctors were referred to the Judicial Authority as they were held responsible for having falsely certified, to the Territorial Health Authority, the execution of visits and services at home or at rest homes for their borrowers, results never actually carried out unduly receiving reimbursement for the declared services.

At two medical offices, the NAS of Catania discovered the drafting of medical prescriptions through the online portal carried out by secretarial collaborators, in the absence of the doctors in charge of the studies, while the NAS of Perugia referred a doctor for the release of prescriptions for drugs reimbursable by the National Health Service with false indications of the date.

The checks also led to the seizure of more than 650 packs of expired medicines. Also, at two clinics in the BAT province, the respective doctors held dozens of packs of medicines without stickers, the destination of which is being 2 investigated to ascertain any purposes connected with the illegal reimbursement of medicines to the detriment of the public health service. During the inspection campaign, 2 measures were taken to suspend the use of medical practices issued in the provinces of Catania and Reggio Calabria due to lack of habitability and setting up of other unauthorized medical activities.

Special situation:

in Trento A female doctor, a general practitioner, with a practice in the province of Trento, was released in a state of freedom for having kept 50 packs of medicines, even partially used, with past expiration dates and in promiscuity with other products in the clinic same type in the regular course of validity. The same situation was also ascertained at another doctor’s office where 11 packages of medicines were seized, as well as medical devices, food supplements and surgical medical devices with an expired date.

The nose of Perugia A general practitioner, retired since September 2022, was released to freedom. The investigations carried out revealed that the doctor, close to the date of termination of service, had drawn up 110 medical prescriptions with prescriptions for drugs reimbursable by the Service National Health Service, with false dates prior to those of effective withdrawal of the recipe books from the Health Authority’s Prevention Department.

Nas Ancona 2 general practitioners deferred to freedom for having falsely certified to the Local Health Authority that they had performed a total of 557 accesses, in fact never performed, for visits/services for their respective mutual guests in a rest home/residence protected for the elderly in the province of Ancona. The two doctors, on the basis of the documentary checks carried out, appear to have received unduly, for the services never performed, compensation for a total amount of 4,100 euros.

Nas Bari Following the checks carried out at two doctors’ offices in the province of Barletta-Andria-Trani, a total of 59 packages of medicinal specialties were found and subjected to seizure, all without the pharmaceutical label, with a total value of 700 euros. the 2 general practitioners, owners of the studies. At two further pediatric medical practices in Bari, a common factor was the lack of indication of some opening hours, in discrepancy with current legislation. Furthermore, in one of the two structures, the conservation of medicines and vaccines was ascertained inside a domestic-type refrigerator, located in a private room communicating with the structure.

Nas Reggio Calabria A general practitioner was deferred to freedom for having practiced in a private practice in a territorial/municipal area other than that authorized and declared in the deed of agreement with the Health Authority of Reggio Calabria. Inside, the unauthorized activation of a physiotherapy medical center equipped with electromedical equipment was also ascertained. The entire clinic, worth a total of 600,000 euros, was subjected to seizure.

nas catania Ordered the immediate suspension of the activity of a general medicine practice in the province of Catania which was activated in the absence of health registration and lacking the structural requirements of habitability and mandatory openings to the outside for the natural exchange of air. At two other general practice practices, located in the same province, practice assistants intent on issuing pharmaceutical prescriptions and for diagnostic tests, in the absence of the doctors in charge, were surprised in favor of patients through the online portal reserved for doctors . Probative criminal seizure was therefore carried out of a total of 8 medical prescriptions unduly issued, about to be delivered to those directly concerned. The owners of the two medical offices and their respective assistants were deferred in a state of freedom for complicity in the abusive exercise of the health profession.

February 21, 2023

