Inter, Balogun is the dream for the attack

Folarin Balogun continues to be the favorite to complete the attack of theInter. The Arsenal player is looking for a team to let him play and is putting pressure on Arteta to be sold. Marotta is trying to put the pieces together to bring home the striker requested by Inzaghi. The impression is that the Nerazzurri are preparing to attack the American. Meanwhile, Marotta is hunting for other possible reinforcements.

Sommer all’Inter: 80%

L’Inter for the door insists on Sommer. The situation is not simple. Bayern, given the uncertainty about Neuer’s recovery, need a reliable goalkeeper. The portal tuttomercatoweb.com, claims that the Bavarians would have attacked Brentford’s Raya. If the deal goes through, the former Gladbach would be freed. The negotiation appears to be at a turning point.

Audero all’Inter: 50%

The difficulties of getting to Trubin prompted theInter to shift their attention to Emil Audero. The goalkeeper of Sampdoria, let the know Gazzetta dello Sporthas an out-of-parameter salary for Serie B and will be sold. Marotta could bet on a loan with the right to buy, without therefore weighing down the club’s coffers. Given the need to have a goalkeeper, Audero seems to be the most affordable solution at the moment.

Samardzic all’Inter: 40%

Lazar Samardzic continues to interestInter as a possible reinforcement in midfield. Several teams like Lazio and Juventus like the Serbian, but so far no one has made the decisive offer. The Sports Courierhowever, speaks of a negotiation started between the Nerazzurri and the Friulians who he would see Fabbian to land at Sottil’s court with a balance in exchange for the ex Leipzig card. The offer will have to be calibrated well, but Marotta won’t give up.

Balogun all’Inter: 35%

L’Inter continues the hunt for the attacker and has put Balogun at the top of his list. The player has reiterated that he wants to play and is looking for a suitable team for him. The Gunners appear to have come down from their initial valuation of €50m. Tuttosport he states that the Nerazzurri would have presented an initial overall offer of 40 million between a onerous loan (5 million) and a buy-out obligation (35 million) which would have been rejected. It is possible that a new raise will be made this week.

Toloi to Inter: 20%

L’Inter for the defense tip Raphael Toloi. The Atalanta captain could be the ideal profile to reinforce the Nerazzurri rearguard. The Orobies would not want to give up one of their pillars, but the Italian-Brazilian has a contract expiring in 2024 and could ask for the transfer to play his chances in Milan. The negotiation goes on.

David Luciani

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

