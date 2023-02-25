Nicholas Barella he ended up in the crosshairs of two Premier League clubs. Arsenal e Liverpool in fact, they are strongly interested in the Inter midfielder in view of next season. Inter, however, has no intention of depriving themselves of the player who has repeatedly stated that he feels great in Milan. However, the streets of the market are endless. In the meantime, Ausilio was seen at the Stadio Olimpico on the occasion of the Rome-Salzburg match. In many quarters there has been talk of a Nerazzurri interest in Okafor and Kjaergaard, but there is another player the club likes. Let’s talk about Oumar Solet, central defender of the Austrian club. So let’s see the different strategies of the club.

Barella away from Inter: 10%

Nicholas Barella is likely to inflame the market next summer. According to what the writes Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool are ready to pounce on the player. Klopp needs to revolutionize the team and the Sardinian midfielder would be ideal for reinforcing the Reds department. Arsenal also seem to be interested in the player, determined to take a further step next season. However, it seems very unlikely that Inter will start a negotiation to sell the player. However, Barella’s cost is around 80 million euros, but the Nerazzurri consider the player vital for their project and he himself is firmly convinced of the club’s project. This is why it is difficult to think of a goodbye.

All’Inter: 30%

Inter does not give up the lead that leads to Japhet Tanganga. The English centre-back has remained at Tottenham, but Conte is not considering him. This has significantly lowered its market value as well. This is why in the summer Marotta could return to office on a prospectus that he really likes and that the ostracism of the former Nerazzurri coach has put on the sidelines of the Spurs project. Tanganga for potential, age and salary is one of the most appreciated profiles by the club.

Solet all’Inter: 20%

Oumar Solet, French centre-back born in 2000 from Salzburg, is one of the names that theInter he’s following up for next season’s defense. The giant born in Melus, a town of about 40,000 inhabitants, was bought in 2020 by Lyon and in a short time took the Austrian club’s starting shirt. His valuation is around 25 million. The player also seems to be interested in Roma. At the moment there is nothing concrete, but the boy really likes it and it is not excluded that, if the conditions are created, an attempt will be made in the summer.

Kocku all’Inter: 20%

For midfield theInter she came back up Orcun Cube, Turkish midfielder of Feyenoord. The player was also approached in the past in Rome and Naples, but in the end he remained at Feyenoord until he became team captain. His rating is now on the rise. The Dutch club is asking for at least 30 million euros for him. Marotta likes the player a lot and is considered perfect as an inside midfielder to alternate with Mkhytarian. His name is therefore in the club notebook for next summer.

Konoplya all’Inter: 15%

For the role of right-back there is a new name that is being compared to Inter. Let’s talk about Yukhym Konoplya, right-back of Shakthar Donestsk. The player is a name tracked by the Nerazzurri club. In fact, his transfer would cost around 15 million euros. Konoplya has already been targeted by several Premier League clubs. Inter intends to monitor the situation to understand what margins there are. His name is in the second tier behind the most popular Buchanan and Mazraoui, but it is not to be discarded.

David Luciani