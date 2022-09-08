An amazing play by the German opens the scoring at first dominated, then the Nerazzurri react but suffer an unfortunate own goal from D’Ambrosio

Bayern Munich updates the abacus: always a winner in the Nerazzurri Meazza, 19th consecutive winning debut in the Champions League and goals scored at 47-2 in the partial (29-0 in the last ten). Inter also falls for it, scrambled in the first half by a suffocating team and hit by friendly fire in the moment of reaction in the second half. Leroy Sané ends up on the scoreboard, starring in a goal from standing ovationand Danilo D’Ambrosio on a play by the German himself.

Strong signals — The slip of the derby induces Simone Inzaghi to reshuffle the cards for his European debut, as he had never done before this season. Henrikh Mkhitaryan for the first time, Robin Gosens for the second and André Onana for the Nerazzurri debut. Then Edin Dzeko in attack and D’Ambrosio behind, with Stefan De Vrij and Nicolò Barella on the bench. Fresh forces, but also new faces to give a signal of change to all of Inter. Julian Nagelsmann instead confirms the 4-2-3-1 front-wheel drive despite the double 1-1 in the Bundesliga, aware of the predictions of the eve to be certified on the field. The first two shots – saved – are by Joshua Kimmich in the opening 180 seconds, the result of the suffocating pressure of the guests. Behind, however, the Bavarians are not so tight and Lautaro Martinez grazes the post with a shot to cross after a breakaway. See also Azzurrini U19 in the final phase of the European Championships, beat Belgium 2-0

Re Leroy — The alarm for Inzaghi is the industrial quantity of balls lost in the setting phase, the alarm for the Germans is the desire of the home goalkeeper to feed Edin Dzeko with immediate long balls, aware that the side guests are stationed very high in the offensive trocar leaving only Lucas Hernandez and Matthijs De Ligt. Compactness and density are probably Inzaghi’s notes during the Bayern study on the video and in fact the Kingsley Coman-Sadio Mané track takes time to calibrate the measurements. At 23 ‘the former Liverpool offers himself from the bank for the first real shock of the evening: the platter of Muller that Onana raises over the crossbar, earning the applause of Giuseppe Meazza. Just enough time to cool his hands, however, and the ovation takes hold of Sané, who splendidly engages Kimmich’s visionary invention, skips the goalkeeper and signs the 1-0 (25 ‘). D’Ambrosio and Denzel Dumfries can be seen in marking.

Character — Dzeko confirms the charisma and personality that had risked changing the fate of the derby and his header from a corner startled Manuel Neuer at half an hour. His colleague Onana, on the other hand, screeches himself and calls his teammates to attention, pushing back on Alphonso Davies and blowing so that Marcel Sabitzer’s shot on the rebound ends up a little to the side. The statistics at the interval immortalize the dominance on the pitch, with Inzaghi having to review the solutions at the restart: without Romelu Lukaku, Dumfries pushes even more but lives an imprecise evening. No change of men, but of attitude: D’Ambrosio kicks high after a rebound, Dzeko does not angola and hits Neuer from about ten meters. Competitive malice is the extra ingredient in the Inter second half, which forces Bayern to lower the center of gravity. A cross deflected by Alessandro Bastoni’s head, however, in the 65th minute makes San Siro tremble, because Onana does not hold the ball and takes it back with the help of the post. See also Bayern Munich, Salihamidzic: "Our success? A lot of hard work and an eye on finances"

The seal — It seems time for changes, but first Sané and Coman pack the double in a visionary triangulation in the area: the German’s brace is in fact an unlucky own goal by D’Ambrosio (66 ‘). The pace drops, the threats remain. Mané engages Onana, Inzaghi changes the face of his Inter with substitutions, but the game falls asleep until the 82nd minute. After a dangerous attempt by the guests, in fact, Roberto Gagliardini almost reopens the game by blowing the ball from Hernandez: the midfielder had just caught the whistles, but it is Joaquin Correa who misses the opportunity to reopen the match by kicking to the side. Lautaro also wastes half an opportunity to change an almost written match, then trots up to the triple whistle. Inter is still to be fixed, a Bayern like this can only get hurt alone.

September 7, 2022 (change September 8, 2022 | 00:47)

