Inter, Brozovic blocks the transfer market?

Marcelo Brozóvic has not yet convinced himself to accept the offer of theAl Nasser. The Croatian was in fact sold by Inter to the Arab club for a fee of 23 million, but a niche one. According to Gazzetta dello SportBrozo would have relaunched asking for 30 million a year and meanwhile awaits a possible move from Barcelona. In fact, however, the failure to sell the Croatian blocks the entry market. Marotta is trying to place the redundancies to then attack the main targets, namely Lukaku and Frattesi. However, without outgoing deals, it is currently impossible to place incoming hits.

Brozovic away from Inter: 90%

Marcelo Brozóvic was kicked out byInter. The Nerazzurri, looking for liquidity, accepted the offer from Al Nassr. However, the Croatian is reflecting. Many think it’s a tactic to buy time waiting for a move from Barcelona, ​​the midfielder’s first preference. In general, Brozovic wouldn’t want to go and play in a Serie C tournament like the Arab one, not even for all the money they offer him. Much will therefore depend on Barcelona’s moves, which could easily equalize the offer to Inter (not the economic one to the player, but the Croatian would be satisfied with a “normal” salary to wear Blaugrana). Otherwise, Brozo will “settle” to take a lot of money.

Onana via dall’Inter: 60%

For the Gazzetta dello Sportl’Inter and Manchester United are reportedly continuing to negotiate the sale of Onana. Chelsea, on the other hand, seems to have pulled back. The Nerazzurri continue to ask for 50 million for the goalkeeper and have a precious ally in Ten Hag. In fact, the Dutchman continues to ask for the player to be bought, despite the fact that the club is trying to push De Gea to renew. However, the Spaniard also has an offer from Arabia. In short: the Nerazzurri will be to sell the former Ajax, but the pieces must fit together.

Gosens away from Inter: 40%

Second Kickerthe Berlin Union would begin talks with Robin Gosens to get him to sign for them. The official offer to Inter hasn’t arrived yet, but it seems only a matter of time. Just speaking to KickerOliver Ruhnert, the club’s chief executive, said the club will have to stay true to itself and stick to its plan. This means that it will be difficult for him to accept the Nerazzurri’s requests. The negotiation therefore remains complicated.

Sticks away from Inter: 25%

Alessandro Sticks he has recently married,l but his marriage to e remains in the balance. The defender continues to ask for 6 million a year to renew his contract expiring in 2024 and the risk of a Skriniar bis shakes the Nerazzurri. Marotta has been in talks with the player’s agent for some time to find a solution, but at the moment there is no news. For this reason, the risk that he could leave is real.

Run away from Inter: 15%

Joaquin Correa continues to be out ofInterbut so far there have been no contacts in this sense. About two weeks ago there was talk of possible interest from Turkey, but nothing happened. The Nerazzurri hope that some clubs will come forward in the coming months, but it is clear that the risk of the Argentine remaining on the payroll is real.

