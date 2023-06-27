The companies that want to manage the Cultural Center: there is one in Barranquilla

As reported by EL PILÓN, since last month, professionals from the Government of Cesar and contractors have been working to determine how many resources will be added to the construction of the Vallenata Music Cultural Center, CCMV.

According to the schedule, the work was to be delivered on May 11, 2023, however, it will now be delivered at the end of September.

In this sense, in the middle of a debate in the Assembly of Cesar, the Secretary of Departmental Culture, Iván Murgas, said that there are companies from Medellín, Bogotá and Barranquilla.

“We have promoted the Vallenato Music Cultural and Convention Center at a national level. We have traveled to different cities: Barranquilla, Bogotá, Medellín. This cannot be maintained alone. Nor are we going to neglect it when we inaugurate it,” said Murgas.

Apparently, Corferias would have presented a proposal to manage the work of $146,277 million. It would be a public private administration. But he also presented a proposal for the Golden Gate of Barranquilla.

Puerta de Oro a simplified stock company. According to Contrapedia Caribe, the District and the Atlántico Governor’s Office have a majority shareholding of the company of more than 73%. “Among the other shareholders are firms such as the Barranquilla Chamber of Commerce, Triple A, Probarranquilla and the Simón Bolívar University.”

It should be remembered that A construir SA, the company that builds the Cultural Center, is a well-known construction company in the Caribbean for its works in Barranquilla and Santa Marta. During the administrations of Alex Char, Elsa Noguera and Jaime Pumarejo, from the same political group, the firm A construir SA has been one of the leading companies in the contracting, led by Iván Alberto Jiménez Aguirre, its legal representative.

On the other hand, the companies that manage the Movistar Arena in Bogotá were also interested. According to the official, they presented a proposal, but not for administration, but for concerts. “They wanted to rent the auditorium on a monthly basis, which has a capacity for 1,200 people, but they were told no because we want full operation,” Murgas argued.

Regardless of the company they choose, the Government of Cesar will also have spaces on the administration table.

By Deivis Caro

