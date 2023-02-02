Home Sports Inter, contract renewal for Darmian until 2024
Sports

Inter, contract renewal for Darmian until 2024

by admin
Inter, contract renewal for Darmian until 2024

The Nerazzurri have formalized the extension of Inzaghi’s defender, an agreement already closed in recent weeks for another season together: “Very happy to continue wearing these colours”

We had been waiting for the official announcement for several days, now it has arrived. Matteo Darmian is no longer an expiring player, because the renewal of his contract until 2024 is black and white. The agreement between the club and the player had already been closed in recent weeks in the wake of the incredible continuity of performance of the player who arrived from Parma in 2020 and redeemed by the Emilians the following summer.

Jolly

Darmian is one of the most ductile players available to Simone Inzaghi and is fresh from scoring the winning goal with moves from center forward in the quarter-final of the Italian Cup against Atalanta. In his third season with the Nerazzurri, the defender is on 91 official appearances, with 8 goals and 9 assists. He is particularly appreciated by the coach not only for his objective reliability, but also for his flexibility on both flanks and as a third in defence. The sum of these characteristics has led the club to accelerate in terms of the contract renewal of the 33-year-old born in Legnano: “I am very happy to continue wearing these colors – Darmian said -, see you at the stadium”.

February 2, 2023 (change February 2, 2023 | 5:11 pm)

© breaking latest news

See also  Inter, Inzaghi at the press conference before Barcelona in the Champions League

You may also like

Psg, Mbappé injury: three weeks off, miss the...

Inter-Milan, Inzaghi’s derbies: statistics and background of the...

Vigna: “Ferrari must fight again for the F1...

Volvo, it’s electric acceleration: six battery-powered models by...

how many costumes and characters are there in...

Registrations: the best-selling cars in Italy in January...

Cold Case Cesena, Chiara Bolognesi and Cristina Golinucci...

Jacobs like Bolt: the new technical sponsor is...

“There will be an attack on Cospito in...

Club World Cup opener: Cairo national team advances...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy