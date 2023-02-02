We had been waiting for the official announcement for several days, now it has arrived. Matteo Darmian is no longer an expiring player, because the renewal of his contract until 2024 is black and white. The agreement between the club and the player had already been closed in recent weeks in the wake of the incredible continuity of performance of the player who arrived from Parma in 2020 and redeemed by the Emilians the following summer.

Jolly

—

Darmian is one of the most ductile players available to Simone Inzaghi and is fresh from scoring the winning goal with moves from center forward in the quarter-final of the Italian Cup against Atalanta. In his third season with the Nerazzurri, the defender is on 91 official appearances, with 8 goals and 9 assists. He is particularly appreciated by the coach not only for his objective reliability, but also for his flexibility on both flanks and as a third in defence. The sum of these characteristics has led the club to accelerate in terms of the contract renewal of the 33-year-old born in Legnano: “I am very happy to continue wearing these colors – Darmian said -, see you at the stadium”.