Inter, Correa opens the exodus of the unwanted

Joaquin Correa was injured again, confirming how the negative trend that began since his arrival at theInter is unstoppable. The Argentine is one of the many players on the transfer list for next season. Marotta has been probing the market for some time looking for some team willing to welcome the Argentine. His sale is essential to free up a place in attack and have some liquidity. In addition to him, let’s see what the Nerazzurri are about to sell.

Asllani away from Inter: 100%

Aslan it will be sold in the summer. To understand if outright or on loan. The Albanian failed to establish himself in Inzaghi’s rotations and, even when he did play, he showed little personality. This is why Inter is trying to figure out what is the best solution for him. Salernitana, Sassuolo and Fiorentina have long had interests in the Albanian, but the former Empoli player could also be a pawn in some business.

Brozovic away from Inter: 80%

Marcelo Brozóvic remains out ofInter. The Nerazzurri continue to work on the exchange between the Croatian and Kessiè especially after La Liga has imposed a return plan on Barcelona to be able to make the transfer market and formalize some renewals. However, there is also PSG on the Croatian and other clubs could come forward in the summer. The starting point is 30 million. The Croatian has a lot of transfer market and Inter are confident of placing him.

Run away from Inter: 70%

Joaquin Correa has long been on the starting list. In the last season several Premier League teams were interested in him, but none of them made the lunge. In the summer it is hoped that someone will present an offer. In Spain they say that Sevilla would be interested in bringing the player back to Andalusia. The latest rumor would see Atalanta ready to set up a negotiation for the former Lazio. The Orobics in the summer seem destined to change the whole attack and an attempt for Correa could be made.

Bellanova away from Inter: 55%

Bellanova is finding more space lately, but its redemption by theInter remains in the balance. The price set in the summer to buy the player was 7 million, a figure that the Nerazzurri would like to renegotiate. As reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, a lot will depend on the will of Cagliari. The Sardinians are fighting to return to Serie A. If the team were promoted, they would have more power to sell the player and stay on the price set last summer. Otherwise, they could meet the Nerazzurri. In any case, it is not obvious that Bellanova will remain.

Dumfries via dall’Inter: 55%

The second half of the season Dumfries has been studded with several dark moments and this has brought its rating into a dive. Inter would now sell him for around 30 million euros. To understand if the interest of clubs like Chelsea and Bayern is still alive. Marotta has been moving for some time to replace the Dutchman, but paradoxically the former PSV could stay with the Nerazzurri due to a lack of suitors. From stars to rags, in short.

David Luciani